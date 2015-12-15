SkyHive Launches New Product, SkyHive Platform, Enabling Companies and Communities to Tackle Skills Gap

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyHive®, the first company to map and sequence the global labor market in real-time for workforce intelligence, strategy, and architecture, as well as the rapid reskilling of workers and communities around the world, today announced the launch of SkyHive Platform, a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) skills-first solution for private and public sector organizations.

Using SkyHive’s real-time Labor Market Intelligence and artificial intelligence to analyze global labor markets at the skill level, SkyHive Platform employers gain outside-in intelligence as well as immediate insights on their talent, such as emerging and skill gaps which can be leveraged to future-proof their workforces, retain talent, and understand evolving labor market needs.

SkyHive Platform enriches existing Human Capital Management (HCM) systems using scalable Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to integrate with core HR systems such as Workday, Microsoft, and SAP SuccessFactors, as well as custom applications. In doing so, SkyHive Platform enables companies and communities to derive maximum value from their HCM investments while improving performance and cost efficiency across talent procurement, retention, and workforce training. Companies and governments seeking insights into the state of their workforce’s business critical skills, skills gaps, attrition, sourcing, benchmarks, future talent needs, and recommendations for reskilling can harness SkyHive to power applications with or without the SkyHive Enterprise software application.

“Skills are the talent ‘currency’ of the modern age, so it’s natural that leaders are eager to get comprehensive, comparative, and real-time visibility into skills profiles of their workforce,” said Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive. “We’ve built SkyHive Platform and opened our APIs in response to customer requests around the world who want to customize applications and modernize their existing HCM platforms with the most in-depth workforce and labor market intelligence available.”

Recognized by Forbes and the World Economic Forum for its positive impact on labor economies, SkyHive processes more than 20 TB of raw data every day, including anonymized worker profiles and job descriptions from over 160 countries. Its findings have reduced enterprise clients’ time-to-hire by 30% and time to source by 90%, while also increasing workforce learning and development efficiency by 70% and gender diversity by 10%. SkyHive data is fully encrypted, and its systems are compliant with GDPR, SOC2 Type II, ISO 27001, Ethical AI and other regulatory frameworks.

According to July 2022 research by Gartner®, “Skills are a foundational element for managing the workforce within any industry. Improved and automated skills detection and assessment allow for significantly greater organizational agility. In times of uncertainty, or when competition is fierce, organizations with better skills data can adapt more quickly and be more dynamic in acquiring and deploying talent.”

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and software provider of global workforce intelligence technology, optimizing labor market efficiencies in real-time for companies, communities, and national economies. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications and platforms to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis™ has been recognized by the World Economic Forum and Forbes for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

