Zebra Technologies Wins U.S. Postal Service’s Supplier Performance Award

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) awarded the company a 2022 Supplier Performance Award for outstanding service and delivery. USPS uses Zebra TC77 touch computers to scan, track and trace mail and packages across its delivery network and provide real-time information to its customers. The award recognizes Zebra for demonstrating outstanding value and helping USPS achieve its mission of providing exceptional mail service to the American public in 2021.

Zebra’s Android™-based TC77 touch computers help the USPS optimize operations in the on-demand economy while providing customers with the speed, accuracy and real-time tracking they expect. The ultra-rugged TC77 features Zebra’s Mobility DNA suite of software tools that increase worker productivity, simplify management and strengthen the security of Zebra’s Android-based, enterprise-class computers. Zebra also provides USPS with help desk support, repairs, maintenance, software development, printers and accessories.

“Zebra Technologies provides Mobile Delivery Device’s (MDD) handheld scanning devices used by delivery personnel to accomplish real-time delivery tracking of packages. Under the MDD enterprise scanning contract, Zebra deployed approximately 300,000 devices along with associated accessories to all U.S. Post Offices. Zebra met the USPS’ aggressive schedule while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, plant closures, chip shortages and overall supply chain disruptions. Zebra’s program management team delivered exceptional planning and execution to ensure deployment completion before the peak holiday season. Zebra also provided superior support to address USPS’ technical challenges.” – USPS

Zebra was one of only seven organizations to receive the prestigious Supplier Performance Award. Zebra was also recognized by USPS in 2015 with a Supplier Innovation Award (SIA), which recognizes suppliers for the implementation of a new idea that generates value for the agency.

The USPS’ Supplier Recognition program celebrates the efforts of suppliers who make outstanding contributions to the agency’s success with awards in multiple categories. The Supplier Performance Awards Category is reserved for key suppliers, the companies critical to the overall success of USPS operations or services. These companies demonstrate collaborative performance objectives, developmental progress, extraordinary postal employee or public safety special achievement or awareness and are exemplary performers helping USPS achieve environmental goals.

“Zebra Technologies is honored to receive a Supplier Performance Award from USPS,” said Chris Kelly, Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America, Zebra Technologies. “Together, USPS and Zebra have achieved phenomenal results in a challenging environment. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and providing services and solutions to support USPS’ advancement toward its 10-year plan and vision.”

