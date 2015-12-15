Socotra App MarketPlace Gains Momentum with Twelve InsurTech Partners

Socotra is building the first cloud-native software app marketplace for insurers, reducing time-to-market from months to minutes

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socotra, the modern core platform provider for innovative insurers, today announced that twelve leading insurance technology providers have joined Socotra App MarketPlace to publish modern software apps connected to Socotra policy core, making the platform the fastest way for insurers to bring new products and features to market.

Built on Socotra’s cutting-edge cloud platform, Socotra App MarketPlace is a breakthrough for the insurance industry, enabling insurers to eliminate integration projects and add new solutions and services in minutes.

As insurers seek to stay competitive and introduce new products and features at unprecedented speeds, they’re increasingly looking to advanced technology solutions that accelerate time-to-market and modernize every aspect of the insurance value chain, from user experience to underwriting to claims. However, integrating these modern technologies is often impossible due to inflexible legacy core systems.

“From Salesforce AppExchange to Stripe App Marketplace to AWS Marketplace, there is no stronger engine for innovation than an app ecosystem,” said Dan Woods, Founder and CEO, Socotra. “Socotra App MarketPlace is the first marketplace for insurers that works just like these well-known enterprise app marketplaces. Socotra was already the industry’s best platform for innovation. With the addition of Socotra App MarketPlace, Socotra customers are able to add nearly limitless capabilities in minutes, not months.”

Socotra App MarketPlace was introduced at InsureTech Connect 2021 as a beta program, and Socotra has made steady progress on building out the vision of a modern core platform. The first twelve partners developing apps for Socotra App MarketPlace include:

CAPE Analytics: Instant property intelligence for buildings across the United States and Canada for residential and commercial property stakeholders

Coherent: Offers Spark, a low/no-code SaaS platform that “API-ifies” Excel, enabling workflows that reduce days and hours into minutes for even the most complex business logic

DataArt: A global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems

Fenris Digital: A suite of API-delivered, SOC2 compliant products which leverage well-established, proprietary data repositories for Predictive Scoring, Data Enrichment and Pre-fill, and Life Event Monitoring & Alerts

​​Five Sigma: A cloud-native, data-driven Claims Management Solution with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry

Fize: Empowers consumers to access, retrieve, and use their insurance policy data from wherever it’s being held

Fulcrum Digital: Expertise in digital transformation, machine learning and emerging technologies, and offering a consulting-led, integrated suite of enterprise-grade software solutions catering to the ever-evolving needs of insurers, Insurtech, and Fintech

Geosite: A platform and data engine that enables carriers to access and leverage geospatial data in their day-to-day insurance operational processing

GhostDraft: An intuitive, end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform that empowers insurers to rapidly transform communications into engaging experiences

One Inc: Modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network that reduces costs, increases security, and optimizes the customer experience

Tranzpay: Provides electronic payment solutions utilizing the latest technologies and a forward thinking mindset

Verisk: A trusted partner to many in the insurance industry providing data-driven analytic insights and solutions, integrated with their 360Value® reconstruction cost estimate data to help insurers maintain insurance-to-value – from new business to renewal

Learn more about Socotra App MarketPlace at InsureTech Connect 2022 when Socotra hosts the Modern CoreTech Forum on September 20 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Partners will also demo apps throughout the conference at the Socotra booth. More partners will be announced in the near future.

About Socotra

Socotra brings unparalleled speed and ease to insurance technology. With Socotra’s modern core platform, global insurers and insurtech MGAs can accelerate product development, reduce maintenance costs, and improve customer experiences. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable. To learn more, visit www.socotra.com.

Contacts

Grant Zehnder



[email protected]

440.714.7958