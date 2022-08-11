Intradiem Named “Hot Vendor” by Leading Analyst Firm

Vendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intradiem, a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for contact center and back-office teams, today announced its inclusion in the “Hot Vendors in AI for the Contact Center” report by Aragon Research, Inc.

Intradiem’s AI-powered intelligent contact center (ICC) platform features unique real-time automation capabilities to efficiently manage contact center workflows and customer service team activities. The platform’s configurable automations allow users to define rules that match internal best practices and process millions of data points in real time to improve operating efficiency, agent engagement, and customer experiences. A recently released Total Economic Impact (TEI) study concluded that organizations leveraging Intradiem’s platform can achieve a 342% ROI over three years and recoup their investment in less than six months.

“We believe our inclusion in the Hot Vendor report by Aragon Research confirms the value of our strong commitment to innovation,” said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem. “Our AI-powered automation platform enables companies to be more agile in serving their customers, which provides a critical productivity boost while improving employee engagement and the end-customer experience.”

To download the report, click here.

Intradiem invites you to attend a webinar to learn how hundreds of thousands of customer service agents, supervisors, and managers are using intelligent automation each day to “Improve Agent Engagement and Productivity the Easy Way.”

Please join us for this informative webinar on August 16 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

Required Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least 2X in the first year and a 3-5X payback in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem’s customers will save more than $150 million.

Contacts

Melissa Spies



Intradiem



[email protected]



888-566-9457