Strategic Biofuels Project Drives $1M Grant from DHS and FEMA to the Port of Columbia

The Louisiana Green Fuels Project in Caldwell Parish Seen as Critical Infrastructure by the Federal Government

COLUMBIA, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the Port of Columbia, home to the Louisiana Green Fuels project (LGF) has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FEMA through its Port Security Grant Program (PSGP). The PSGP is part of a series of grant programs created by Congress and implemented by DHS to help strengthen defenses around the nation’s critical infrastructure. The PSGP specifically provides funds to state, local, territorial, and private sector partners to help protect port-wide risk management and transportation infrastructure in support of the National Preparedness Goal.

A total of $100 million was awarded under the Port Security Grant Program to 213 recipients across the country. The $1 million awarded to the Port of Columbia was the largest award to the 15 Louisiana recipients and was in the top 8% of all awards granted. Notably, it was greater than the grants to the Port of New Orleans, the Port of Baton Rouge, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“This funding commitment from DHS and FEMA recognizes our deeply carbon negative footprint LGF project as a key contributor to our country’s energy transition and worthy of federal investment into its security,” said Dr. Paul Schubert, CEO of Strategic Biofuels. “The Columbia Port Commission’s leaders have been strong advocates for us from the beginning and have been exceptionally effective in securing state and federal funds that enhance the Port’s infrastructure and support our project.”

The LGF project will have a significant and positive impact on the entire northern Louisiana region, creating an estimated 151 direct jobs and about 750 indirect jobs in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, the seventh poorest Congressional District in the nation. The district’s average annual household income is just $36,000 and Caldwell Parish’s is even lower at $32,000 for its 10,000 residents. The average salary for jobs at the plant is expected to be $69,000, not counting benefits. Construction in support of the project is scheduled to begin at the Port this autumn, funded by an earlier $15 million Louisiana Port Priority Program grant through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The Port of Columbia is managing this early work.

“We are excited to see the Columbia Port Commission’s continuing success in bringing infrastructure improvement funds into Caldwell Parish,” said Bob Meredith, COO of Strategic Biofuels. “The Port’s efforts accelerate the construction schedule and provide tangible evidence of economic revitalization and new job opportunities coming to the region as a result of the LGF project.”

The LGF project has continued to benefit from the State of Louisiana and federal governments’ desire to support Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) innovation and development to meet climate goals. Strategic Biofuels has been a leader in Louisiana since successfully completing the first CCS test well last summer. Most recently, the federal Inflation Reduction Act enacted August 16, 2022 increased the IRS Section 45Q sequestration tax credits the project will receive on the approximately 1.4 million tons per year of CO 2 it will sequester from $50/ton to $85/ton. In addition, on August 1, 2022, Act 163 signed by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards went into effect, expanding the eminent domain acquisition of the pore rights necessary for underground CO 2 storage in Caldwell Parish and directly supporting the LGF project.

About Strategic Biofuels

Strategic Biofuels LLC is a team of energy, petrochemical and renewable technology experts focused on developing a series of deeply negative carbon footprint plants in northern Louisiana that convert waste materials from managed forests into renewable diesel fuel and renewable naphtha. The fuel qualifies for substantial Carbon Credits under the Federal Renewable Fuel Standard Program and under the California Low Carbon Fuels Standard.

About Louisiana Green Fuels

Louisiana Green Fuels is the first of a series of projects by Strategic Biofuels LLC in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Located at the Port of Columbia, the plant will produce renewable diesel fuel from Renewable Fuel Standard compliant forestry waste and will produce all its own green power from sawmill and forestry waste materials. The plant and its accompanying Class VI Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) Wells will produce renewable diesel fuel with a carbon footprint that is nearly a 400% reduction compared to fossil diesel, making it the most deeply carbon-negative liquid fuel in the world.

