NTT DATA and Cardinality.ai Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Modernization for Government

Combined expertise to help agencies leverage proven & secured, cloud-based platform to deliver modernized citizen services faster.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Cardinality.ai, a data technology company, today announced a strategic alliance to accelerate modernization of government services using secured cloud based platforms to bolster agency and program effectiveness. Through this alliance, the companies will pursue joint opportunities that leverage the expertise of both NTT DATA and Cardinality.ai.

MD THINK (Maryland Total Human-services Integrated Network) is a secure, AWS cloud-based technology system that allows multiple state agencies to share data and common services as one platform. The companies successfully contributed to the ground-breaking platform that enables Maryland to implement specific solutions across multiple agencies – MD Department of Human Services, MD Department of Health, MD Department of Juvenile Services, and the MD Health Benefit Exchange, for various programs quickly, having addressed the common, foundational cloud infrastructure, security and technology challenges as part of the platform.

This partnership will offer Cardinality PICS (Personalized Integrated Citizen Services) platform, modeled based on MD THINK, enabling government agencies to accelerate modernization, while reducing the risk and cost overrides of these complicated multi-year modernization initiatives, leveraging the experience and expertise from two industry-leading companies.

“Citizens need access to critical services,” said Christopher Merdon, Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “Together NTT DATA and Cardinality can make the interaction between citizens and government seamless. This partnership delivers the key to the digital front door.”

“We’ve partnered with NTT DATA to help governments realize positive outcomes faster,” said Thiag Loganathan, CEO, Cardinality.ai. “State Health and Human Services leaders are interested in accelerating government innovation and modernization with a secured cloud-based platform that helps reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and drive initiatives to meet agency goals and deliver high quality citizen services.”

About Cardinality.ai

Cardinality.ai is a data technology company delivering solutions that equip government agencies to achieve better citizen outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions. More than 5000 caseworkers across 8 government agencies in 5 states and 10+ nonprofits and healthcare providers are already utilizing Cardinality.ai ready-built AI solutions to modernize their digital engagement with citizens.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over fifty countries. Visit us at nttdata.com

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data, and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

