Menlo Micro Ships MM5120 and MM5140, Latest Ideal Switch Products Bringing Industry’s Highest Performance to Communications, Aerospace & Defense, and Test & Measurement Applications

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company known for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch® technology, today announced the formal qualification and production release of its MM5120 single-pole/four-throw (SP4T) DC-to-18 GHz switch and MM5140 DC-to-6 GHz SP4T switch. These two new switches provide the industry’s highest performance, reliability and integration for RF switching applications, 5G network infrastructure, and test and measurement equipment.

Built on Menlo Micro’s market-proven Ideal Switch technology, the MM5120 and MM5140 SP4T switches offer 25W power handling, ultra-low insertion loss and the industry’s highest linearity, significantly outperforming electromechanical relays (EMRs) and conventional solid-state switches. Both switches feature an integrated charge pump and driver circuit with SPI and GPIO interface control options.

“Wireless system and test and measurement equipment designers are seeking new and innovative ways to reduce the cost and complexity of their applications and shrink board space and component count,” said Chris Giovanniello, co-founder and senior VP of marketing at Menlo Micro. “We’ve expanded our Ideal Switch portfolio with the production release of two new high-performance, highly integrated SP4T switches that offer best-in-class linearity, switching speeds and reliability. The switches enable developers to meet their size, weight, power and cost targets for a wide range of demanding RF switching applications.”

Menlo Micro’s MM5120 and MM5140 SP4T switches represent the culmination of several important industry firsts:

: The SP4T switches provide unmatched reliability and can operate with more than three billion switching cycles, resulting in reduced downtime, maintenance and cost and a 1000x longer lifetime compared to conventional EMRs. Compact design: The MM5120 and MM5140’s small-footprint/low-profile design features a custom-designed, built-in high-voltage charge pump/driver circuit integrated into a miniature 5.2 mm x 4.2 mm LGA package, eliminating the need for external components, simplifying customer layouts and reducing BOM cost.

: The switches operate at less than 10 mW, a 99 percent reduction in power consumption compared to EMRs, making them the most energy efficient broadband SP4T switches available. Leading IP3 linearity: Both switches feature best-in-class IP3 linearity of 90 dBm, enabling significant reductions in distortion, which is critical for applications such as beam-steering antennas used in 5G network infrastructure. IP3 is a figure of merit in determining how much distortion a switch will introduce into a system, impacting the quality of transmitted or received signals.

Availability

Menlo Micro’s MM5120 and MM5140 Ideal Switch products are available today for customers worldwide. For pricing and availability, please contact a Menlo Micro sales representative and/or distributor. For more information on MM5120 and MM5140 RF switches, click here.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Menlo Micro and the Ideal Switch are registered trademarks of Menlo Microsystems, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

