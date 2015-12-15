iconectiv Telecom Numbering Expert Natalie McNamer Elected Co-Chair of ATIS Industry Numbering Committee (INC)

What’s the News: As co-chair of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) Industry Numbering Committee (INC), iconectiv Senior Numbering Expert Natalie McNamer will oversee key industry initiatives associated with the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) numbering resources.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a society driven by mobile communication, the demand for telephone numbers continues to increase. Considered to be a finite resource, the use of these 10-digit telephone numbers extends beyond business and consumer phones to IoT and machine-to-machine devices and more. As a result, efficiently allocating and conserving these telephone numbers is critical, and a main focus of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) Industry Numbering Committee (INC).

A standing committee of ATIS, the INC is the source for ensuring all parties requesting numbers in the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) work from the same guidelines. INC provides an open forum to address and resolve industry-wide issues associated with the planning, administration, allocation, assignment, and use of NANP numbering resources within the NANP area.

To help guide these efforts, INC committee members recently elected telecom industry veteran and iconectiv’s senior numbering expert Natalie McNamer as the committee’s co-chair for a two-year term.

“As the industry’s brain trust for all things related to telephone numbering, ATIS INC plays an integral role in resolving, and more importantly anticipating what’s to come to avoid any future issues,” said McNamer. “I am pleased to co-chair this important committee and look forward to working with the committee members to move the organization’s initiatives forward.”

“Given that telephone numbering is such a critical part of the telecom industry, it is important that the people who are helping address and resolve any related issues are well versed on the process and impacts they have on the industry at large,” said Peter Ford, Executive Vice President, iconectiv. “Natalie is the ideal person to co-chair this important committee as she not only brings an incredible historical understanding of the issues on hand, but she also has more than two decades of valuable experience in the telephone numbering trenches and a pulse on all things in the regulatory and standards space.”

With more than 25 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry, McNamer has an extensive background in Number Administration process development and oversight. For nine years, she has served as iconectiv’s senior numbering expert, responsible for facilitating an interdepartmental standards group focused on understanding and communicating industry, state, federal, and international regulations pertaining to the company, its products and solutions, customers, partners and other relevant parties. McNamer has additionally held leadership roles in many industry forums including serving as an Alternate for the North American Numbering Council (NANC) federal advisory committee, and as a participant in the NANC’s NPAC Selection Working Group for T-Mobile. A current chair for the ATIS IOC, International Mobile Subscriber Identities (IMSI) Oversight Council, McNamer has also held chairmanship positions in NANC Numbering Oversight Working Group, and the NANC p-ANI Issue Management Group, as well as in numerous Service Provider Task forces for Area Code Relief Planning implementation projects, ATIS INC, and ATIS IOC – current chair.

