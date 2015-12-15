SugarCRM Named to Constellation ShortList for B2C Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business for Second Year Running

The Sugar Market Solution is Honored for its Role in Building and Scaling Brand Awareness and Loyalty Through Personalized Customer Engagements

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced its Sugar Market solution has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for B2C Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business in Q3 2022 for the second year running.

This recognition comes on the heels of Sugar Market being shortlisted by Constellation for addressing the unique needs of the B2B SMB sector.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. The Constellation ShortList for B2C Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business provides an overview of software that enables small and midsize companies to build and scale brand awareness and loyalty through personalized campaigns, social engagement, and commerce-focused interaction.

According to the ShortList report, authored by Constellation Research Vice President and Principal Analyst Liz Miller, “B2C SMB organizations are looking for powerful marketing and engagement automation engines that balance the need to create repeatable and sustainable interactions with consumers while scaling for growth and utilization in periods of rapid growth and evolution. Small teams want easy-to-use, functional marketing automation solutions with features that can grow with the business and the customer, without the need for large IT, developer or large costly specialized teams to get systems and campaigns up and running.”

“It’s an honor to earn back-to-back Sugar Market ShortList rankings for the second consecutive year by the esteemed analysts at Constellation Research,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. “Personalizing the customer experience sits at the heart of modern marketing. We’re proud to offer a leading AI-driven marketing automation solution that lets the platform do the work to put forth meaningful, relevant customer communications at scale to help fuel business growth.”

Sugar Market is designed to make the hard things easier for marketers with a curated toolset that includes intuitive campaign builders, advanced automations, and superior reporting. As such, Sugar Market is empowering companies to turn automation into sustainable business transformation that delivers efficiencies and profitable results:

Funds2Orgs freed up 50 percent of sales professionals’ time by automating lead emails, tracking inventory and fundraiser status, and simplifying workflows across teams.

Tax Saving Professionals accelerated marketing campaign creation 10x, while reducing marketing workload.

The delivery of highly personalized customer experiences, critical to brand loyalty, remains a challenge for many organizations. According to Sugar’s survey of 1,600 global sales and marketing professionals worldwide, more than eight in ten sales and marketing leaders (81%) believe their customers leave because of a lack of communication and personalized, relevant messaging.

Sugar Market takes the guesswork out of creating personalized marketing campaigns and replaces it with science – leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly segment various audiences, identify ideal customer profile, and engage more effectively with those segments.

With SugarPredict, Sugar Market generates customer insights that help create new marketing strategies accordingly by identifying the most promising leads to increase conversions, making personalized recommendations and next-best-action throughout the customer journey, and spotting cross-sell, and up-sell opportunities based on predicted needs to drive revenue growth.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Erin Lutz



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)



[email protected]

949.293.1055