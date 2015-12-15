SugarCRM Customer Casabaca Toyota Named 2022 Constellation Research SuperNova Awards Finalist

Largest Toyota Dealership in Ecuador is Recognized for Innovation and Digital Transformation to Drive a Next-Generation Customer Experience

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today congratulated Casabaca Toyota CRM manager Alison Izurieta for being named a Constellation Research 2022 SuperNova Awards finalist in the “Next-Generation Customer Experience” category.

The Constellation SuperNova Awards recognize individuals and teams who are prioritizing disruptive technology and transforming their organizations with digital initiatives.

SuperNova Award winners are determined by a combination of public voting and SuperNova judges’ input. Winners are announced live at the SuperNova Awards Gala Oct. 26 during Constellation’s Connected Enterprise innovation summit.

SuperNova awards voting is open to the public through Sept. 2 on the Constellation website. View and vote for Izurieta and Casabaca Toyota’s entry here: https://www.constellationr.com/node/23370/vote/application/view/985.

Founded more than 60 years ago by three brothers, Casabaca Toyota is family-owned and is the largest Toyota dealership in Ecuador with nine locations. Customers look to Casabaca Toyota not just for premium cars, but for luxury experiences and they have become a new, innovative standard in a sector that’s remained mostly static in the region.

Casabaca Toyota leveraged the Sugar platform to drive digital transformation, coming back stronger from the global pandemic by implementing a new digital sales process when in-person dealership visits were not possible. The dealership has invested in AI-driven predictive analytics to take the guesswork out of selling and prospecting.

Moving to a digital platform and creating a digital sales funnel has helped Casabaca Toyota convert more leads by increasing its sales communications reach through extensive use of chat, voice, and email, all integrated within the Sugar platform. Digital engagement has opened up new business opportunities in the South American automotive market, supporting Casabaca Toyota’s growth goals.

“We congratulate Alison and Casabaca Toyota on being named a SuperNova award finalist, having been distinguished for their innovation in next-generation customer experience,” said Chris Pennington, Chief Customer Officer, SugarCRM. “Sugar is very proud to play a supporting role in Casabaca Toyota’s pandemic pivot to radically reengineer its sales process with the aid of modern integrated sales automation and artificial intelligence.”

“Savvy digital leaders from all industries have made the move from digital channels to digital business models. Despite a high level of uncertainty, rampant inflation, rising interest rates, uncertain inventory and a massive labor shortage, this year’s SuperNova Award winners have made a significant impact to their businesses,” said R “Ray” Wang, founder and CEO of Constellation Research. “The lessons learned from these organizations provide a strong template and great inspiration for other leaders looking to pave the way in their organizations.”

