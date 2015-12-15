Supermicro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced fourth quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $1.64 billion versus $1.36 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $1.07 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 17.6% versus 15.5% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 13.6% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $141 million versus $77 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $39 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $2.60 versus $1.43 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $0.74 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $2.62 versus $1.55 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $0.81 in the same quarter of last year.

Cash flow used in operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $25 million and capital expenditures of $11 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 17.6%, which adds back stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $2.62, which adds back stock-based compensation expense of $8.9 million and other expenses of $0.2 million, net of the related tax effects.

As of June 30, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents was $267.4 million and bank debt was $596.8 million.

“The Supermicro team has attained yet another milestone by achieving $5.2 billion in annual revenue,” said Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO. “The ramp up of recent design wins and top tier customers adopting our plug and play (“PNP”) rack-scale solutions have given us momentum going into fiscal year 2023. We are well on our way to becoming the leading global supplier of rack-scale Total IT Solutions, powering the world’s digital transformation across diverse applications in key market segments including AI, enterprise, cloud, edge/telco and others.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Summary

Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, were $5.20 billion versus $3.56 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Net income for fiscal year 2022 was $285 million, or $5.32 per diluted share, versus $112 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year 2022 was $311 million, or $5.65 per diluted share, versus $136 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year 2022 adds back stock-based compensation expense of $32.8 million, litigation expenses of $4.4 million, $2.0 million of litigation settlement costs, and $0.5 million of special performance bonuses, net of the related tax effects.

Business Outlook and Management Commentary

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ending September 30, 2022, the Company expects net sales of $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.01 to $2.27 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.07 to $2.32. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 19.4% and 20.3%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 54.8 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 56.2 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for Q1 of fiscal year 2023 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $8.6 million in expected stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million in other expenses, net of related tax effects that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2023 ending June 30, 2023, the Company expects net sales of $6.2 billion to $7.0 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $7.27 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $7.50. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 20.3% and 21.1%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 55.6 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 57.0 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for fiscal year 2023 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $35.4 million in expected stock-based compensation expense and other expenses, net of related tax effects that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and full fiscal year 2023 guidance, the Company’s long-term growth targets, momentum going into fiscal year 2023, the ability to become the leading global supplier of rack-scale Total IT Solutions, and the ability to execute on the Company’s strategy during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant uncertainties for all parts of our business including our supply chain, our production operations and customer demand, (ii) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (iii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iv) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (v) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (vi) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses and other expenses. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses, special performance bonuses, litigation and controls remediation expenses, litigation settlement costs and other expenses, and excludes a credit from an executive SEC settlement, which are all adjusted for the related tax effects of the applicable items. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company’s performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company’s financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin and from diluted net income per common share to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is included in the tables below.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming to being a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT and switch systems, software and services while continuing to deliver advanced high-volume motherboard, power and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in US, Taiwan and Netherlands) leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,397 $ 232,266 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 834,513 463,834 Inventories 1,545,606 1,040,964 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 158,799 130,195 Total current assets 2,806,315 1,867,259 Investment in equity investee 5,329 4,578 Property, plant and equipment, net 285,972 274,713 Deferred income taxes, net 69,929 63,288 Other assets 37,532 32,126 Total assets $ 3,205,077 $ 2,241,964 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 655,403 $ 612,336 Accrued liabilities 212,419 178,850 Income taxes payable 41,743 12,741 Short-term debt 449,146 63,490 Deferred revenue 111,313 101,479 Total current liabilities 1,470,024 968,896 Deferred revenue, non-current 122,548 100,838 Long-term debt 147,618 34,700 Other long-term liabilities 39,140 41,132 Total liabilities 1,779,330 1,145,566 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid in capital 481,741 438,012 Accumulated other comprehensive income 911 453 Retained earnings 942,923 657,760 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,425,575 1,096,225 Noncontrolling interest 172 173 Total stockholders’ equity 1,425,747 1,096,398 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,205,077 $ 2,241,964

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Years Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,635,460 $ 1,068,985 $ 5,196,099 $ 3,557,422 Cost of sales 1,348,116 923,474 4,396,098 3,022,884 Gross profit 287,344 145,511 800,001 534,538 Operating expenses: Research and development 70,790 58,930 272,273 224,369 Sales and marketing 24,186 22,825 90,126 85,683 General and administrative 27,155 24,675 102,435 100,539 Total operating expenses 122,131 106,430 464,834 410,591 Income from operations 165,213 39,081 335,167 123,947 Other income (expense), net 3,973 (1,471 ) 8,079 (2,834 ) Interest expense (2,928 ) (635 ) (6,413 ) (2,485 ) Income before income tax 166,258 36,975 336,833 118,628 Income tax (provision) benefit (25,760 ) 1,605 (52,876 ) (6,936 ) Share of income from equity investee, net of taxes 324 582 1,206 173 Net income $ 140,822 $ 39,162 $ 285,163 $ 111,865 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.70 $ 0.78 $ 5.54 $ 2.19 Diluted $ 2.60 $ 0.74 $ 5.32 $ 2.09 Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net income per common share: Basic 52,111 50,230 51,478 51,157 Diluted 54,260 52,782 53,615 53,507

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Years Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of sales $ 498 $ 450 $ 1,876 $ 1,762 Research and development 4,447 3,661 16,571 14,030 Sales and marketing 541 505 2,058 2,022 General and administrative 3,398 2,816 12,311 10,735 Stock-based compensation expense $ 8,884 $ 7,432 $ 32,816 $ 28,549

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (440,801 ) $ 122,955 Net cash used in investing activities (46,282 ) (58,016 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 522,871 (44,440 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (678 ) 560 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 35,110 21,059 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 233,449 212,390 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 268,559 $ 233,449

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 287,344 $ 145,511 $ 800,001 $ 534,538 Stock-based compensation 498 450 1,876 1,762 Other expenses — — 295 20 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 287,842 $ 145,961 $ 802,172 $ 536,320 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 17.6 % 13.6 % 15.4 % 15.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Other expenses — — 0.0 % 0.0 % NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 17.6 % 13.7 % 15.4 % 15.1 % GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 122,131 $ 106,430 $ 464,834 $ 410,591 Stock-based compensation (8,386 ) (6,982 ) (30,940 ) (26,787 ) Executive SEC settlement — — — 2,122 Litigation settlement costs — — (2,000 ) — Special performance bonuses — (672 ) (158 ) (5,801 ) Other expenses — — — (221 ) Litigation and controls remediation expense (234 ) 163 (4,367 ) (1,076 ) NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 113,511 $ 98,939 $ 427,369 $ 378,828 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 165,213 $ 39,081 $ 335,167 $ 123,947 Stock-based compensation 8,884 7,432 32,816 28,549 Executive SEC settlement — — — (2,122 ) Litigation settlement costs — — 2,000 — Special performance bonuses — 672 453 5,801 Other expenses — — — 241 Litigation and controls remediation expenses 234 (163 ) 4,367 1,076 NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 174,331 $ 47,022 $ 374,803 $ 157,492 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 10.1 % 3.7 % 6.5 % 3.5 % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.8 % Executive SEC settlement — % — % — % (0.1 )% Litigation settlement costs — % — % 0.0 % — % Special performance bonuses — % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.2 % Other expenses — % — % — % 0.0 % Litigation and controls remediation expenses 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 10.7 % 4.4 % 7.2 % 4.4 % GAAP TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) $ 25,760 $ (1,605 ) $ 52,876 $ 6,936 Adjustments to tax provision 4,137 3,373 13,721 9,006 NON-GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 29,897 $ 1,768 $ 66,597 $ 15,942 GAAP NET INCOME $ 140,822 $ 39,162 $ 285,163 $ 111,865 Stock-based compensation 8,884 7,432 32,816 28,549 Executive SEC settlement — — — (2,122 ) Special performance bonuses — 672 453 5,801 Litigation settlement costs — — 2,000 — Other expenses — — — 241 Litigation and controls remediation expenses 234 (163 ) 4,367 1,076 Adjustments to tax provision (4,137 ) (3,373 ) (13,721 ) (9,006 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 145,803 $ 43,730 $ 311,078 $ 136,404 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 2.70 $ 0.78 $ 5.54 $ 2.19 Impact of NON-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.09 0.50 0.48 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 2.80 $ 0.87 $ 6.04 $ 2.67 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 2.60 $ 0.74 $ 5.32 $ 2.09 Impact of NON-GAAP adjustments 0.02 0.07 0.33 0.39 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 2.62 $ 0.81 $ 5.65 $ 2.48 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC – GAAP 52,111 50,230 51,478 51,157 BASIC – NON-GAAP 52,111 50,230 51,478 51,157 DILUTED – GAAP 54,260 52,782 53,615 53,507 DILUTED – NON-GAAP 55,611 54,082 55,025 54,910

