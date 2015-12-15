Veritone Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

– Q2 Revenue Up 78% Year Over Year –



– Q2 Software and Managed Services Revenue Increased 229% and 16%, Respectively –



– Q2 Software Customers Increased to 594, Up 42% on a Pro Forma Basis Year over Year –



– Record Q2 Total New Bookings of $14.6 Million, Up 197% Year over Year –



– Q2 Gross Revenue Retention Remained Above 90% –



– Exited Q2 2022 with $220.5 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents(1)–

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“For the second quarter of 2022, Veritone reported revenue of $34.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 78 percent on a GAAP basis and 2 percent on a Pro Forma basis. Over the same period, bookings in the quarter nearly doubled and our customer count grew 42%, both on a Pro Forma basis,” said Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO of Veritone. “Veritone is well capitalized—we have over $220 million in Cash and Cash Equivalents with many levers of growth. We continue to strategically invest in our growth and the opportunity that aiWARE represents.”

Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone added, “Overall, Veritone’s business remains strong. Our customer growth, record bookings and increasingly diverse revenue base all speak to that reality. We believe we have a significant opportunity to increase our market share, and it is up to us to deliver the right solutions, at the right time, with the proper amount of support to maximize that opportunity. We remain focused and dedicated to executing on our strategy.”

Financial Highlights: Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Revenue increased 78% on a GAAP basis and was flat on a Pro Forma basis to $34.2 million.

Software Products & Services Revenue increased 229% on a GAAP basis and was down 8% on a Pro Forma basis to $18.4 million.

Managed Services Revenue grew 16% year over year to $15.9 million.

GAAP net loss was $3.2 million, as compared to $12.7 million.

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 97% and was flat on a Pro Forma basis to $27.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss was $7.2 million, as compared to $3.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents (1) were $220.5 million on June 30, 2022, as compared to $120.6 million at June 30, 2021.

were $220.5 million on June 30, 2022, as compared to $120.6 million at June 30, 2021. Ending Customers of 594, increased 42% year over year and 6% sequentially.

Average Annual Revenue (AAR) per customer declined by 8% compared with prior year period.

Record Total New Bookings of $14.6 million, up 199%, as compared to $4.9 million last year.



Pro Forma basis assumes Veritone owned PandoLogic since the beginning of 2021. See below for a description of our non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(1) Including approximately $64.0 million of cash received from Managed Services clients for future payments to vendors.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Unaudited



(in $000s, except customers) 2022 2021 Percent



Change 2022 2021 Percent



Change Revenue $ 34,235 $ 19,206 78% $ 68,642 $ 37,501 83% Net Loss $ (3,236) $ (12,715) NM $ (31,677) $ (43,282) NM Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) $ 27,530 $ 13,975 97% $ 55,014 $ 27,447 100% Non-GAAP Net Loss(1) $ (7,183) $ (3,921) NM $ (12,354) $ (7,841) NM Non-GAAP Net Loss (Pro Forma) (1) $ (7,183) $ 2,009 NM $ (12,354) $ (2,369) NM Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Software Products & Services



Supplemental Financial Information(1) 2022 2021 Percent



Change 2022 2021 Percent



Change Software Revenue – Pro Forma (in 000s) $ 18,379 $ 20,072 (8%) $ 36,546 $ 30,255 21% Ending Customers 594 419 42% AAR(1) (in 000s) $ 187 $ 203 (8%) Total New Bookings (in 000s) $ 14,658 $ 4,896 199% (1) See tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to directly comparable GAAP measures and for the definitions used for Software Products & Services Supplemental Financial Information.

Recent Business Highlights

Positive Energy selected Veritone iDERMS™ (intelligent distributed energy resource management) to extend sustainability efforts for EV batteries and second-life applications.

selected Veritone iDERMS™ (intelligent distributed energy resource management) to extend sustainability efforts for EV batteries and second-life applications. Empower Energies , a leading provider of clean energy solutions selected Veritone iDERMS™ to reduce end-user energy cost, maximize green energy investments and increase revenue opportunities.

, a leading provider of clean energy solutions selected Veritone iDERMS™ to reduce end-user energy cost, maximize green energy investments and increase revenue opportunities. Partnered with AINS FOIAXpress platform to automate public institutions’ ability to redact sensitive information and increase transparency by expediting the release of public records requests.

platform to automate public institutions’ ability to redact sensitive information and increase transparency by expediting the release of public records requests. Expanded agreement with United States Golf Association (USGA) to programmatic licensing of USGA’s championship video archive.

to programmatic licensing of USGA’s championship video archive. Veritone Voice contracted numerous high profile content creators and performers, and broadcasters including Larry King and SBS Broadcasting.

Partnered with PROGRESS , to expand and improve monetization around its historic German film archive, with German the first of six languages Veritone to support this year.

, to expand and improve monetization around its historic German film archive, with German the first of six languages Veritone to support this year. Acquired VocaliD , a pioneer in the creation of personalized synthetic voice to enhance Veritone’s existing synthetic voice offerings for commercial enterprise.

, a pioneer in the creation of personalized synthetic voice to enhance Veritone’s existing synthetic voice offerings for commercial enterprise. Named a key player in the 2022 Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard Report for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Platform Vendors

Leaderboard Report for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Platform Vendors Won Lighthouse Research and Advisory’s 2022 HR Tech award and a Gold Globee in the Disruptor Company Awards.

Financial Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Achieved second quarter revenue of $34.2 million, up 78% from $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Software Products & Services revenue reached $18.4 million, 229% greater than the second quarter of 2021, driven by the PandoLogic acquisition and over 60% growth in legacy Veritone Software Products and Services. Managed Services revenue grew to $15.9 million, up 16% compared to the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth in content licensing services. GAAP net loss was $3.2 million, compared to $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, driven in part by a one-time non-cash benefit in Q2 of $13.8 million associated with estimated earn-out on the PandoLogic acquisition. Net loss margin was 9.5%, compared to 66% in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $7.1 million, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, largely driven by higher investments in people and infrastructure costs to grow and scale our business. Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $27.5 million, up $14.0 million, or 97%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, driven by the PandoLogic contribution and organic revenue growth. Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 80%, compared to 73% in the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter Pro Forma Revenue improved 2% from $33.7 million in second quarter 2021. Driving this was Managed Services, which increased 16% year over year, offset by Software Products and Services, which declined 8% year over year. During Q2 2022, Software Products and Services increased ending customers 42% year over year, coupled with significant growth in legacy Veritone Software Products and Services; however, offsetting this was an 8% decline in AAR driven in large part by PandoLogic, which saw Amazon significantly reduce its hiring consumption. Excluding Amazon, PandoLogic customer and revenue growth exceeded 50% growth year over year. As a percentage of revenue, Amazon declined to 11% of consolidated revenue in the second quarter 2022 revenue as compared to 31% in first quarter 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $220.5 million, including approximately $64.0 million of cash received from Managed Services clients for future payments to vendors.

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

On August 9, 2022, the management and the audit committee of Veritone determined that Veritone’s previously issued financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic, which led to an understatement of goodwill and contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition, and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. The restatement results in a non-cash charge that reduces general and administrative expenses and results in a favorable change to net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Veritone will restate its prior period financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 for such errors in an amendment to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Veritone determined that the errors were not material to the previously issued financial statements and disclosures included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 or for any quarterly periods therein. Tables below reflect the adjustments expected to be made for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

We expect the second half of 2022 to continue to be pressured by Amazon’s reduced hiring investment, the estimated impact of which is included in our Q3 and full year 2022 business outlook.

Third Quarter 2022

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million, as compared to $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $7 million to $6 million, as compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $150 million to $160 million, as compared to $115.3 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $10 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million in 2021.

Conference Call

Veritone will hold a conference call using its synthetic voice technology, Veritone Voice, to deliver management’s prepared remarks on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter 2022, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial-in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay if dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

About the Presentation of Supplemental Non-GAAP and Pro Forma Financial Information

In this news release, the Company has supplemented its financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Pro Forma Revenue, Average Annual Revenue (AAR), Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP net loss (pro forma), Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. The Company has posted additional supplemental financial information on its website at investors.veritone.com concurrently with this press release.

Pro Forma Revenue includes historical Software Products & Services revenue from the past six fiscal quarters of each of Veritone, Inc. and PandoLogic Ltd. (unaudited) and presents such revenue on a combined pro forma basis treating PandoLogic Ltd. as owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021. Average Annual Revenue (AAR) is calculated as the aggregate of trailing twelve-month Software Products & Services Pro Forma Revenue divided by the average number of customers over the same period for both Veritone, Inc. and PandoLogic Ltd. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Non-GAAP net loss (pro forma) is the Company’s net loss excluding the items set forth below presented on a combined pro forma basis treating PandoLogic Ltd. as owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is the Company’s net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, respectively, adjusted to exclude interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of warrant liability, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, a reserve for state sales taxes, charges related to a facility sublease, gain on sale of asset, warrant expense, acquisition and diligence costs, and severance and executive search costs. The items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a breakdown of GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and these excluded items between the Company’s Core Operations and Corporate, are detailed in the reconciliations included following the financial statements attached to this news release. In addition, following the financial statements attached to this news release, the Company has provided additional supplemental non-GAAP measures of operating expenses, loss from operations, other income (expense), net, and loss before income taxes, excluding the items excluded from non-GAAP net loss as noted above, and reconciling such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The Company has provided these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently.

These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Veritone or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, the Company defines the following capitalized terms in this news release as follows:

Core Operations consists of the Company’s aiWARE operating platform of software, SaaS and related services; content licensing and advertising agency services; and their supporting operations, including direct costs of sales as well as operating expenses for sales, marketing and product development and certain general and administrative costs dedicated to these operations.

Corporate principally consists of general and administrative functions such as executive, finance, legal, people operations, fixed overhead expenses (including facilities and information technology expenses), other income (expenses) and taxes, and other expenses that support the entire Company, including public company driven costs.

Software Products & Services consists of revenues generated from commercial enterprise and government and regulated industries customers using our aiWARE platform and PandoLogic’s talent acquisition software product solutions, any related support and maintenance services, and any related professional services associated with the deployment and/or implementation of such solutions.

Managed Services consist of revenues generated from commercial enterprise customers using our content licensing services and advertising agency and related services.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding its significant opportunity to grow market share and the Company’s expected total revenue and Non-GAAP net income(loss) for Q3 2022 and for full year 2022. In addition, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the plural, negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and are based on management’s current assumptions, beliefs and information. As such, the Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. Important factors that could cause such differences include, among other things, the process of preparing the restated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 or other subsequent events that would require the Company to make additional adjustments to previously issued financial statements, the impact of the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the business of the Company and that of its existing and potential customers; increasing interest rates and inflationary pressure; the Company’s ability to achieve broad recognition and customer acceptance of its products and services; the Company’s ability to continue to develop and add additional capabilities and features to its aiWARE operating system; the development of the market for cognitive analytics solutions; the ability of third parties to develop and provide additional high quality, relevant machine learning models and applications; the Company’s ability to successfully identify and integrate such additional third-party models and applications onto its aiWARE operating system, and to continue to be able to access and utilize such models and applications, and the cost thereof; as well as the impact of future economic, competitive and market conditions, particularly those related to its strategic end markets; and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Certain of these judgments and risks are discussed in more detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the Company’s beliefs, estimates and predictions as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events for any reason, except as required by law.

VERITONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) As of June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,463 $ 254,722 Accounts receivable, net 50,134 85,063 Expenditures billable to clients 17,975 27,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,365 12,117 Total current assets 302,937 379,082 Property, equipment and improvements, net 3,400 1,556 Intangible assets, net 89,370 93,872 Goodwill 44,731 40,972 Long-term restricted cash 856 855 Other assets 9,602 230 Total assets $ 450,896 $ 516,567 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 30,213 $ 46,711 Accrued media payments 81,569 86,923 Client advances 11,977 10,561 Contingent consideration, current 21,680 20,053 Other accrued liabilities 24,963 27,093 Total current liabilities 170,402 191,341 Convertible senior notes, non-current 195,681 195,082 Contingent consideration, non-current 305 31,533 Other non-current liabilities 15,343 13,891 Total liabilities 381,731 431,847 Total stockholders’ equity 69,165 85,444 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 450,896 $ 517,291 (1) Balances as of December 31, 2021 have been revised to correct an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic. For additional information, see the “Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements” section of this press release.

VERITONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share and share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022(1) 2021 Revenue $ 34,235 $ 19,206 $ 68,642 $ 37,501 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 6,705 5,231 13,628 10,054 Sales and marketing 12,576 5,253 23,645 11,680 Research and development 11,068 4,646 20,951 9,606 General and administrative 2,304 15,644 24,625 47,187 Amortization 5,211 1,079 10,226 2,157 Total operating expenses 37,864 31,853 93,075 80,684 Loss from operations (3,629 ) (12,647 ) (24,433 ) (43,183 ) Other expense, net (1,231 ) (13 ) (2,417 ) (22 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (4,860 ) (12,660 ) (26,850 ) (43,205 ) Provision for income taxes (1,607 ) 55 (1,468 ) 77 Net loss $ (3,253 ) $ (12,715 ) $ (25,382 ) $ (43,282 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 36,083,515 32,741,356 35,782,766 32,458,269 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (3,253 ) $ (12,715 ) $ (25,382 ) $ (43,282 ) Foreign currency translation gain, net of income taxes 386 — 576 7 Total comprehensive loss $ (2,867 ) $ (12,715 ) $ (24,806 ) $ (43,275 ) (1) Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the “Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements” section of this press release.

