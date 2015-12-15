SymphonyAI Retail CPG Appoints Manish Choudhary as President

Choudhary tapped to lead mission to accelerate AI and data-led growth as the organization rebrands as SymphonyAI Retail CPG to reflect its continued retail and CPG innovation and focus

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, marketing, and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Manish Choudhary as president. Current leader Chris Koziol will transition at the end of August after having led the organization through significant business transformation.

The SymphonyAI vertical also unveiled its new name, SymphonyAI Retail CPG, replacing its previous one, Symphony RetailAI. This change signals the solution provider’s commitment to retail and CPG businesses to help them navigate industry challenges now and in the future. SymphonyAI Retail CPG AI-based solutions are used by more than 1,200 organizations worldwide, including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains.

“SymphonyAI Retail CPG has some of the most sophisticated retail AI technology, talent, and a solid global client base. I am excited to lead the retail and CPG verticals as we continue to grow, innovate, and drive success for our clients,” said Choudhary. “With technology and market transitions happening in retail and CPG, SymphonyAI Retail CPG customers are relying on our solutions more than ever. I am committed to continuing and expanding our AI-led innovation on behalf of our customers.”

“It has been an honor leading the transformation of SymphonyAI Retail CPG, and I am proud of the solid track record and foundation we have established to support the organization’s future innovation agenda,” said Koziol. “The team has deep expertise and a customer focus commitment that positions SymphonyAI Retail CPG to continue accelerating growth and AI-based innovation.”

“Manish has transformed organizations through his leadership and modernization of technology portfolios that help customers maximize value and the velocity with which that value is achieved,” said SymphonyAI CEO Sanjay Dhawan. “SymphonyAI Retail CPG’s solutions, data operations, technology stack, and vertical expertise set us apart. Manish’s depth of experience and track record of facilitating customer innovation and value on a global scale has been demonstrated through the kind of execution and delivery that SymphonyAI is centered on.”

Choudhary comes to SymphonyAI Retail CPG from Diebold Nixdorf, where he served as executive vice president of global software. At Diebold Nixdorf, Choudhary led a global software business for banking and retail customers while driving sustainable growth for innovative connected commerce solutions in the banking and retail industries. Choudhary was previously general manager and senior vice president of sending technologies for Pitney Bowes. He was accountable for the $1.8 billion product offerings in shipping and sending for SMBs, retailers, and e-commerce. He has experience building successful startup accelerators and angel investment in software and technology companies, and is the author of “Undisrupt,” a book on AI and digital transformation.

