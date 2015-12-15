TandemAI Announces Appointment of Steve Swann, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK & SUZHOU & SHANGHAI, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TandemAI today announced the appointment of Steve Swann, Ph.D., to the newly created position of Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Swann joins TandemAI with nearly 20 years of research and research leadership experience in medicinal and computational chemistry at large and emerging pharmaceutical companies, most recently at Exscientia, where he was Vice President of Medicinal Chemistry (US).

“Steve is a leader in integrating advanced computational methods with medicinal chemistry for small molecule drug design who brings an outstanding track record in drug discovery,” said Jeff He, MBA, TandemAI’s co-founder and CEO. “He has been instrumental to bringing multiple drugs from discovery into clinical trials, two of which are marketed. With his addition to our team, we are well positioned to serve the drug discovery needs of our rapidly growing client base.” He noted that since TandemAI was established in late 2021 with $25M venture funding from OrbiMed and Chengwei Capital, the company has built a client roster of two dozen biotech companies.

“TandemAI’s approach of combining advanced computational tools, and artificial Intelligence with wet lab capabilities and a fully integrated data infrastructure offers a new paradigm in client-driven drug discovery enablement,” said Dr. Swann. “Working with our outstanding team at the interface of computation and experimentation is an unprecedented opportunity to apply this integrated discovery infrastructure in partnership with drug discovery companies across the industry.

Dr. Swann joined Exscientia from Silicon Therapeutics, a physics-driven drug discovery company now part of Roivant Discovery, where he held several research leadership positions of increasing responsibility, most recently Vice President Chemistry and Design. Prior to Silicon Therapeutics, he served at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, and DuPont Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Swann holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Saint Francis University and a Ph.D. In Chemistry from the University of Delaware.

TandemAI is an advanced technology company dedicated to reinventing drug discovery infrastructure. The company integrates proprietary AI-driven, high-performance computation with its efficient, large-scale in-house wet lab operations to deliver a turnkey drug discovery solution. TandemAI has built its networked platform from the ground up in China to increase the speed of drug discovery and deliver cost-effective opportunities to its partners and to the global scientific community. Learn more at www.tandemai.com

