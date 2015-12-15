Worldwide Hardcopy Peripheral Shipments Contracted 3.9% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2022, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HardcopyPeripherals–Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 3.9% year over year to 22.0 million units in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). Shipment value decreased 5.3% year over year during the quarter to $9.6 billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Persistent supply shortages continued to affect the HCP market and full inventories are not expected until 2023.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

IDC expects shipments for the remainder of 2022 to be inconsistent across most segments, with significant amounts of new products being diverted to fulfill back orders and tenders rather than for new business.

In terms of regional markets, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) (APeJC) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) outperformed all other global regional markets, posting year-over-year unit gains of 7.4% and 1.0% respectively. The growth was mainly driven by economic recovery across all countries in APeJC compared to the same period last year. On top of that, supply and logistics issues also saw improvements over the past few quarters. Large-scale promotional activities on June 18 in PRC also played a role in boosting the sales of ink cartridge printers.

Canon, the second ranked company, recorded 10.0% year over year growth worldwide with more than 4.4 million units shipped. Canon’s overall supply was better in 2Q22 for 4-in-1 ink cartridge printers than for 3-in-1 ink tank printers. There were new commercial models introduced and Canon was hoping for inkjet to make up for the gap left behind by the discontinuation of previous models.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2022 (based on unit shipments) Companies 2Q22 Unit



Shipments 2Q22 Market



Share 2Q21 Unit



Shipments 2Q21 Market



Share 2Q22/2Q21



Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,710,441 39.6% 9,074,276 39.6% -4.0% 2. Canon Group 4,415,942 20.1% 4,014,765 17.5% +10.0% 3. Epson 3,875,415 17.6% 4,875,561 21.3% -20.5% 4. Brother 1,857,205 8.4% 1,783,552 7.8% +4.1% 5. Pantum 486,107 2.2% 377,297 1.6% +28.8% Others 2,660,017 12.1% 2,777,547 12.1% -4.2% Total 22,005,127 100.0% 22,902,998 100.0% -3.9% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August 11, 2022

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripheral companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at [email protected].

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Michael Shirer



508-935-4200



[email protected]