Tassat CEO Kevin Greene to Speak at the Sixth Annual Fintech Conference Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2Bbanking–Kevin R. Greene, Chairman and CEO of Tassat® Group Inc., the leading provider of private blockchain-based business-to-business (B2B) real-time payments and financial services solutions to banks, will speak at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Sixth Annual Fintech Conference scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Greene will participate in the panel “Bank Partnership with Fintech Crypto Platforms,” at 9:30 AM EDT on August 4 moderated by Brian Allen, Senior Vice President, Technology & Cybersecurity Risk Management BITS, Bank Policy Institute. Other speakers include: Sam Sidhu, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bancorp; Ben Reynolds, Chief Strategy Officer of Silvergate Bank; Robert Morgan, CEO of the USDF Consortium; and Patrick Murck, President & Chief Legal Officer of Transparent Financial Systems.

“One of the most critical issues in financial technology is the partnership between banks and fintech companies,” said Greene. “We don’t seek to replace or disintermediate banks. Instead, we want to provide commercial banks with the best tools and technologies that enable them to deliver to their B2B customers the latest in blockchain-based technologies.”

TassatPay®, the only private permissioned blockchain-based B2B payments platform fully deployed within the U.S. banking regulatory system, provides secure, real-time payment capabilities 24/7/365. It also provides banks with comprehensive Smart Contract capabilities and fully integrated Fedwire functionality. To date, TassatPay has processed more than $500 billion in transactions.

Unlike other digital asset solutions, TassatPay does not create cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Instead, TassatPay tokenizes existing bank deposits, which remain within a bank, with all transactions backed one-to-one by U.S. dollars held by the bank. TassatPay operates without the risks of public blockchain-based digital currencies, stablecoins or applications built upon them.

Among the banks that have adopted TassatPay to date are Western Alliance Bank, Signature Bank, Customers Bank, Axos Bank and Cogent Bank.

About Kevin R. Greene

In addition to serving as Tassat’s Chairman and CEO, Kevin Greene serves as a Managing Partner of James Alpha Management, an investor in Tassat.

Prior to joining James Alpha, Greene served as Chairman and CEO of Capital Resource Holdings, LLC, the holding company parent of CRA RogersCasey, one of the nation’s leading pension consulting firms. He previously founded Bryant Park Capital, a privately held investment bank specializing in private equity financing and mergers and acquisitions for both private and public companies in the U.S. and Europe. Since 1991, Greene has served as the Chairman and CEO of KR Group, an international consulting and investment banking firm, which he founded. His early career included positions as a Senior Consultant with McKinsey & Co., and as a Senior Commodities Analyst with E.F. Hutton.

Greene holds a B.A. degree in Economics (with distinction) from Georgetown University, a master’s degree in Public Policy (Kennedy Scholar) from Harvard University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Greene is a former Chairman of the Young Presidents’ Organization’s Manhattan chapter, and has served on many public and private boards.

About Tassat Group

Tassat Group Inc. is a NY-based technology company that is the leading provider of private blockchain-based, real-time solutions for commercial banks including TassatPay, which enables banks to provide their customers with instantaneous, secure, real-time payments 24/7/365. TassatPay has become the most trusted blockchain-based platform for the banking industry and its B2B customers with more than $500 billion in secure, real-time transactions to date. Tassat has added Smart Contracts and Fedwire functionality to make TassatPay a one-stop shop for B2B Payments. Tassat was honored with a 2021 Google Cloud Customer Award for innovation in financial services. For more information, visit us at www.tassatpay.com, on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

