Thoughtful Automation Shortens Its Name to Thoughtful, Explaining That Automation Is Just Part of Its Value

Company enables radical time savings, productivity gains and the ability for people to have more opportunity to be more creative to solve today’s biggest challenges

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtful Automation today announced that it has shortened its name to Thoughtful. This signals that Thoughtful’s long-term vision is broader than automation, and it is committed to improving work environments by providing a solution that strengthens businesses, prevents employee burnout and makes creativity part of daily work.

Thoughtful customers use the company’s cost-effective, efficient and scalable automation-as-a-service platform to launch digital workers in a matter of weeks. This provides mid-sized companies with the opportunity to benefit from a digitally-augmented team. Digital workers, a future cornerstone of how we will work, can free up people’s time and enable companies to control costs, address remote work challenges and overcome hiring struggles.

“We are at a critical juncture in human history in which time and attention are at a massive deficit,” said Alex Zekoff, co-founder and CEO of Thoughtful. “To solve higher-order problems, we need to buy back time for people, so that they have greater opportunities to be creative. Shortening our name is a small but important change to advance our mission to build the world’s largest digital workforce and give people time to pursue more meaningful, higher-value work, while enabling the global developer community to expedite this transformation.”

Zekoff added, “Automation and AI are mission-critical solutions that will help humanity to reach the next stage of global economic advancement and Thoughtful is at the forefront.”

About Thoughtful

Thoughtful is the only automation-as-a-service provider with cost-effective, efficient and scalable business automation solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. Its intelligent automation technology and cloud-based digital management platform provides everything middle market businesses need to customize, implement and continuously monitor and optimize digital workers. Thoughtful’s digital management platform allows businesses to launch digital workers in a matter of weeks at a fraction of the cost. To learn more, follow Thoughtful on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube or visit www.thoughtful.ai.

Contacts

Courtney Merolle



Bospar for Thoughtful



[email protected]

754.715.0747