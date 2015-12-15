Texada Software Announces New Chief Executive Officer Matt Harris

Market-Leading Software Platform for the Equipment Industry Appoints Enterprise Software Leader Matt Harris as Chief Executive Officer

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2022) – Texada Software (“Texada”) announced that it has appointed technology executive Matt Harris as Chief Executive Officer. Matt brings to Texada an impressive track record for launching disruptive new technologies and driving sustainable revenue growth for a variety of software and technology companies.

Matt joins Texada from Viewpoint, a division of Trimble, where he was the President and General Manager. Viewpoint provides an industry-leading SaaS platform for construction companies that connects a contractor’s projects and job sites with their back office. Matt was with Viewpoint for over 11 years and served roles in strategy, sales, and product as they grew nearly twenty fold into a construction industry software platform leader. Prior to Viewpoint, Matt has held leadership roles with FEI Company, Netscape and General Electric amongst others.

Matt takes the reins from Nabil Kassam, Founder of Texada Software, who commented, “Our mission has always been to make work easy and instant, through our platform that increases the capabilities and productivity of businesses who rent, sell, manage or service equipment assets. I’m excited to welcome Matt as CEO, and I look forward to supporting Matt and the entire Texada team going forward as we deliver more value to our customers and to the equipment industry.”

“Matt’s extensive experience with growing and leading an enterprise SaaS business at scale in the construction software space, coupled with a long track record with many successful technology businesses, give him a unique vision and leadership skills to help grow the business with the Texada team,” said Matt McDonald, Partner at Banneker. Harjot Sachdeva, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners added, “Matt’s experience, vision, and deep market expertise make him the ideal choice to lead Texada in creating the next generation of software solutions for equipment dealers and rental companies. As the company announces new offerings and new partners, Matt’s demonstrated proficiency at launching products and delivering value to customers will be vital for the company’s next phase of growth.”

“With Banneker, Texada is ideally situated to build on its legacy and leadership in heavy equipment rental software markets. The strength of its customer base, its product portfolio, and its organization all provide meaningful pillars from which the Texada platform can expand,” said Matt Harris. “The industry is urgently looking for transformative solutions which integrate their businesses with their customers and their operations. Texada will focus on further developing its integrated platform to meet these critical needs.”

Matt’s appointment comes on the heels of Banneker Partners’ growth investment in Texada on June 30, 2022. Texada is a leading provider of cloud-based ERP and rental management software for managing dealer and rental operations throughout the equipment lifecycle. The cloud-based Systematic Rental Management (Texada SRM) platform is trusted by equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, contractors, and operators around the world to manage their equipment rental businesses. Banneker’s software expertise and deep capital will enable Texada to pursue a strategy focused on delivering exceptional customer value and innovation by investing in sales, marketing, product development, professional services and customer support, as well as strategic acquisitions.

About Texada

Texada Software offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics managers and service technicians. Texada’s products manage the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology FleetLogic, a mobile field service and logistics management platform; SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses; Texada Pay, a payment processing platform; and GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams.

For more information please visit www.texadasoftware.com.

Matthew Harris

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

+1 (503) 702-0254

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams to achieve their goals by implementing proven best practices and making additional investments across functional areas, including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services, and customer success, and we complement these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value.

For more information, please visit www.bannekerpartners.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133998