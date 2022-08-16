Trintech Announces Latest Release of CadencyDirect to Drive Greater Efficiency and Control across the Financial Close Process for ServiceNow Customers

DALLAS, TX, Aug 16, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Trintech, a leading provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the latest release of CadencyDirect which extends digital workflows for the Office of Finance with new bi-directional workflows for close tasks, enhanced Journal Entry management capabilities, and a greater user experience.

“With this release, we are helping F&A teams continue to achieve enhanced visibility and control of critical financial data in order to handle risk with confidence,” said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer of Trintech. “With these new bi-directional workflows, ServiceNow customers are positioned to reduce complexity and risk, accelerate the overall process, and drive a greater experience for their teams.”

Key capabilities of this release include:

– Bi-Directional Workflows: Users can individually or bulk close or reopen tasks within the ServiceNow(R) Application

– Enhanced Journal Entry Dashboard: Users can now filter and view all Journal Entry detail components

– Enhanced User Experience: Users can now access the CadencyDirect platform in a one-click, SSO-enabled user experience

“We are continuing to see companies driving digital transformation initiatives, including within the Office of the CFO,” said Erica Volini, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances & Partner Ecosystem at ServiceNow. “Instrumental in our partnership with Trintech, CadencyDirect is representative of the technology investments companies must make to drive business transformation. CadencyDirect connects a historically siloed finance team to the broader enterprise for better collaboration, improved employee experience and enhanced operational excellence.”

CadencyDirect is certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now(TM) program that complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the financial close process – helping to reduce complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for the entire enterprise. The platform combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management and compliance and provides a connected, collaborative ecosystem by leveraging a mature and very robust set of financial controls, along with deep automation and integration capabilities that seamlessly connects with leading ERPs such as SAP(R), Oracle(R), and NetSuite(R).

Whether you’re an experienced ServiceNow user looking to synchronize your mature or in-progress digital transformation, or just starting your transformation journey, CadencyDirect is where Financial Transformation meets Digital Transformation. For more information, please contact either your appropriate ServiceNow or Trintech representative or go to www.trintech.com/CadencyDirect for more information.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech’s portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on the company’s cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com