Thompson Street Capital Partners Portfolio Company WeVideo Acquires PlayPosit to Pioneer the Next Evolution of Video Creation

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced the acquisition of PlayPosit by TSCP portfolio company WeVideo. PlayPosit is a software company that offers an online interactive environment that seamlessly integrates layered learning experiences directly into video content. WeVideo is a leading cloud-based and collaborative multimedia creation platform with more than 38 million users. IKONA Partners, a technology-focused boutique investment bank, acted as exclusive financial advisor to PlayPosit in this transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, WeVideo led the democratization of video creation among K-12 school districts, teachers, students, and business professionals. Today they are pioneering the next evolution in video by enabling creators to derive greater value from their content. WeVideo will now offer a comprehensive learning solution that allows users not only to create meaningful video content, but also to enrich that content through learner engagement, real-time measurement, and actionable analytics.

Krishna Menon, CEO at WeVideo, said, “WeVideo was an early mover in the video creation market, and now the Company is leading the charge to increase the value of video content. Our goal is to help creators boost user engagement and increase ROI on training and information retention. With the addition of PlayPosit’s assessment capabilities, WeVideo will now offer a robust communication feedback loop that enhances the entire learning experience.”

With more than five million learners and counting, both corporate and higher education, PlayPosit offers a variety of content options that expand the traditional and online classroom environment. PlayPosit’s software integrates seamlessly with existing learning management systems and allows anyone to add interactive layers such as hot spots, overlays with embedded media, multi-versioned questions, annotation, badging, and peer review. This empowers instructors and other creators to engage with audiences, assess knowledge intake and repurpose their video content in a variety of ways. The acquisition of PlayPosit greatly expands WeVideo’s potential customer base, creating an end-to-end video creation and communications platform with interactive engagement and measurement capabilities that result in higher-value learning, greater knowledge absorption, and evidence-based training and assessment.

Benjamin Levy, Founder & CEO of PlayPosit, commented, “Our focus is on transforming all learning into active learning through the development of a best-in-class solution that showcases the power of multi-directional communication. We are excited to become part of WeVideo, where we’ll be able to deliver our solution to a broader audience.”

Craig Albrecht, Managing Director, TSCP, added, “The combination of WeVideo and PlayPosit unites two best-in-class technology platforms in addition to two teams devoted to customer success across a broad range of learning use cases. We are thrilled to see the teams collaborate to deliver new value to customers and reach new users and markets.”

About WeVideo

WeVideo is a powerful, easy to use, cloud-based collaborative video creation platform. With more than 38 million accounts created to date, WeVideo is the first choice of businesses, consumers, educators and students, as well as being the video backbone for many third-party media solutions. WeVideo can be accessed from any computer or device: at school, home, work or on the go. Users can easily capture, edit, view and share videos for personal, social media, business or learning purposes with secure storage of their content in the cloud. Download the mobile app on iTunes or Google Play and visit the website for more information: www.wevideo.com.

About PlayPosit

Founded in 2013, PlayPosit is a software company that offers an online interactive learning environment that seamlessly integrates layered learning experiences – such as hot spots, overlays with embedded media, multi-versioned questions, annotation, badging, and peer review – directly into video content. PlayPosit offers a broad range of LMS integrations to its customers, which include corporations as well as K-12 and higher-ed institutions. For more information, visit www.playposit.com.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 150 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and have managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

