Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Acquires Two-Building Industrial Distribution Center in El Paso, Texas

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has strategically added to its property holdings with the acquisition of Rojas East Distribution Center, two fully leased warehouse and distribution buildings totaling 369,310 square feet in El Paso, Texas. The deal was marketed by JLL Capital Markets on behalf of Hunt Southwest, a Dallas-based real estate development company.





The East industrial submarket of El Paso is fueled by international trade between the U.S. and Mexico, with El Paso serving as the logistics node for the neighboring manufacturing hub of Ciudad Juarez. The property is 1.35 miles southeast of the I-10 and State Highway Loop 375 interchange and conveniently located near the U.S./Mexico border, El Paso International Airport and downtown El Paso, facilitating local, regional, national and international distribution. The property is also situated near two main U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoints, the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and the Ysleta Port of Entry, which are essential to the movement of goods across the U.S./Mexico border.

“CPREIF is excited to enter the El Paso market, which saw more than $123 billion in cross-border commerce in 2021, and add Rojas East to our portfolio,” said Managing Director and CPREIF Portfolio Manager Rick Schaupp. “We believe the East industrial submarket is ripe for more growth and will continue to attract high-quality, institutional tenants in need of manufacturing and logistics space in the immediate area. Given the property’s strategic location at the ‘Main and Main’ of El Paso’s industrial landscape, Rojas East will position our firm well to capitalize on further investment opportunities within this budding submarket.”

“We anticipated that the Rojas East Distribution Center would lease and sell quickly, given the exponential growth in this market and lack of available spec development,” said Hunt Southwest President Preston Herold. Rojas East was Hunt Southwest’s first foray into El Paso; the firm has also completed large spec projects in the greater Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.

Dustin Volz, Senior Managing Director of Dallas JLL Capital Markets, said, “El Paso’s industrial market continues to see an influx of institutional capital as it boasts some of the strongest market fundamentals in the country.”

Developed in 2021, Rojas East sits on 21.24 acres and features modern, Class A specifications including 28’-32’ clear heights, 56 dock doors, LED light fixtures, ESFR sprinkler systems, 42 trailer storage stalls and 292 car parking spaces.

Click here to read Clarion Partners’ latest outlook on the U.S. industrial sector.

Clarion Partners, a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, is part of Franklin Templeton’s alternatives business, which spans a broad range of strategies, including real estate, private credit, hedge funds and secondary private equity and co-investments with approximately $224.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022.

About Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF)

CPREIF offers individual investors direct access to a portfolio of privately-held, income-producing commercial real estate properties through an innovative investment fund driven by Clarion’s deep real estate expertise. CPREIF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its common stock. The fund’s investment manager, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and the fund’s investment sub-adviser, Clarion Partners, is an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. In addition, the fund’s securities sub-adviser, Western Asset Management, also is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Hard copies of the fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request. More information about CPREIF is available at CPREIF.com.

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $81.4 billion in total assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to its more than 500 domestic and international institutional investors. Clarion is a leader among U.S. industrial portfolio operators, with particular emphasis on warehouse/distribution facilities, and a 920-property portfolio (consisting of more than 211 million square feet and currently valued at $42.8 billion), located in 45 markets across the United States and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 100,000 as of March 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development

Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development is a Dallas-based, full-service real estate development company with a focus on industrial and cold storage development in the Texas market. Hunt Southwest is a joint venture between Unity Hunt, which is the Lamar Hunt family office, and Hunt Midwest, which is the real estate development company that the family founded in Kansas City in 1985. The Lamar Hunt family’s business portfolio also includes alternative investments and holdings in banking, energy, healthcare, technology, and sports, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bulls, and FC Dallas.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

