NWN Carousel Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the First Time

Company Featured on Coveted Inc. 5000 List as Customer’s Accelerate Hybrid Work & Cloud Communications Investments

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. today revealed that NWN Carousel has been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

As the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP), NWN Carousel delivers a hybrid work experience to millions of users across 7,000 of North America’s largest organizations. NWN Carousel’s cloud communications services have enabled private organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies to thrive during the pandemic by empowering their hybrid work experiences. The company doubled revenue in 2021 as the growing multi-billion-dollar market for integrated cloud communications services continues to accelerate in 2022.

“We are proud to deliver the essential cloud services that empower our customer with a seamless experience for both their employees and clients,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel. “Inclusion on the Inc 5000 awards as the demand for hybrid work accelerates is possible thanks to our 7000+ customers, strategic OEM partners, and our dedicated team of 1100+ employees across North America. Congratulations again to our employees on this significant recognition of their focused execution and customer success obsession.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

Methodology



Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.



The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About NWN Carousel



NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

