Wovenware Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies

Inclusion for Sixth Year Attributed to Significant Revenue Growth, Expanding Customer Base and Industry Recognition for AI and Software Engineering Services

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wovenware, a nearshore provider of AI and digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that for a sixth year, it has been named to the Inc. 5000, an annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, published by Inc. Magazine. Wovenware was ranked number 1 among Puerto Rico firms, 430 out of the software category and number 3281 among all categories of companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees in the Inc. 5000.

“We’re honored to once again be included in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies,” said Christian Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder, Wovenware. “As we continue to expand our nearshore services and deliver innovative AI and software engineering solutions that address the very real needs of our customers, this recognition further ignites our drive to set new benchmarks for innovation and excellence.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest- growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $2 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Wovenware

As a design-driven software firm, Wovenware delivers custom and patented AI, computer vision and other digital transformation solutions and services that create measurable value for customers. Through its nearshore capabilities, the company has become the partner of choice for organizations needing to re-engineer their systems and processes to increase profitability, boost user experience and seize new market opportunities. Wovenware leverages a multidisciplinary team of world-class experience designers, software engineers, data scientists and data specialists to create solutions for cloud transformation, advanced AI innovation and application modernization. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, Wovenware partners with customers across North America and around the world.

Visit us on the web at www.wovenware.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For more information:

Linda Pendergast-Savage



Wovenware



[email protected]

508-224-7905