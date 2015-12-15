UnitedLex Partners with Open Discover® Accelerating Cyber Incident Response

Extraction of 350+ unique entities of PXI corporate data categories reduce timescales from days to hours

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced its partnership with Open Discover® by dotFurther, in response to increasing client demand for rapid, accurate, and bespoke solutions around cyber breaches.

After months of comparative analysis in the market, UnitedLex selected Open Discover as its technology partner, with exclusive deployments in the Incident Response space. The company’s investment in world-class technology is intended to power more inclusive and precise identification of Personal Identifiable Information, Personal Health Information, Payment Card Information, and other private and sensitive information (PXI) in significantly less time, improving review times from days to just hours.

Research from Check Point showed cyber-attacks increased 50% year-over-year (YoY) in 2021, with the Insurance/Legal industry experiencing 636 attacks per week, an increase of 68% YoY.

“Faster response times and richer data drive greater value for clients,” noted Ryan Reeves, Executive Vice President of Litigation and Investigations at UnitedLex. “The capabilities of the Open Discover platform allow our teams to understand, scope and scale earlier in the project lifecycle to ensure the best outcomes possible.”

Benefits of the UnitedLex Open Discover Partnership:

Open Discover extracts more than 350+ unique PXI and corporate data elements, compared to low double-digit capabilities found in other tools

35-40% reduction in manual labor and review costs versus current market-leading processes

Ability to identify high-density, manual data-entry documents for defensible and accurate budget forecasting

Flexible pricing options: per document, flat rate, or traditional per hour

Noted Aaron Crews, Senior Vice President of Data, Analytics and AI at UnitedLex, “We are laser-focused on helping clients unleash the power of their data to create value and build competitive advantage. Our partnership with Open Discover does just that and is one of several upcoming product roadmap initiatives intended to deliver on our mission over the next 12 to 18 months.”

