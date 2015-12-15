Honigman Adds to its Growth Efforts, Recruits Five Wall Street Attorneys to Build a Community of U.S. Lawyers in Israel

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an innovative move to continue deepening its bench of sophisticated transactional attorneys, Honigman LLP has launched an Israeli subsidiary, Honigman Law Israel (HLI), to tap into the best Wall Street legal talent. Through HLI, Honigman provides a unique path for U.S.-educated, licensed and experienced attorneys who wish to relocate their homes to Israel while maintaining their U.S. M&A, Capital Markets, Venture Capital, Real Estate and Life Science practices.

For prospective candidates, HLI offers an opportunity to continue practicing on complex U.S. legal matters at compensation levels based on Honigman’s U.S. scale. Setting it apart from other U.S. law firms that may have one or two attorneys in Israel working from their home offices, HLI is structured to enable its attorneys to work on the Israeli schedule, where the workweek is Sunday through Thursday, and based on the local time zone. HLI is creating a community of attorneys, giving these new residents of Israel a built-in professional and personal support group.

HLI has announced the hiring of its first five attorneys: Sam Katz, Corporate & Capital Markets, who joined from Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (New York); Inbar Rauchwerger, Mergers & Acquisitions, who joined from Goodwin Procter LLP (New York); Aviv Avnon, Finance, who joined from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP (New York); David Snyder, Tax, who will be joining upon his relocation to Israel, whose U.S. experience includes Roberts & Holland LLP and Paul Weiss; and Rachel Rhodes, Corporate & Capital Markets, who will be joining in September, whose U.S. experience includes Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Fried Frank. More hires are anticipated in the near future.

“We’re honored to bring on these five top-notch attorneys from some of the most prominent law firms in the U.S. and expect to bring in many more highly qualified individuals through this initiative,” said Honigman CEO and Chair David Foltyn. “We have continued to see incredible demand for our transactional counsel, which in turn requires that we continue to grow with the most talented lawyers. With HLI, we have created a win-win opportunity for A+ attorneys who want to reside in Israel for personal reasons but did not have a path to doing so, and for Honigman, which can deepen and expand the great talent we can devote to our clients.”

The development of this concept is an outgrowth of Honigman’s years of intimate familiarity with Israel-United State business dealings and the reduced significance of geography realized through the pandemic. The implementation of this strategy, including working through myriad tax, ethical and legal challenges, required the better part of a year of investment. As shown by the first five hires, the value of the investment already has been proven.

About Honigman

Honigman is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 330 attorneys across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), and our newest office in Washington, D.C. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information, visit www.honigman.com.

Honigman Law Israel is a wholly owned Israeli subsidiary of Honigman LLP. Honigman Law Israel attorneys are qualified under and practice exclusively under U.S. law. For more information, visit: https://www.honigman.com/HonigmanLawIsrael.

