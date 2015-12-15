Lucidum Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Completion

Leading attack surface management platform confirms commitment to data security and compliance

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucidum, Inc., the leading attack surface management platform, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Systems and Organization Controls (SOC). Attaining this standard demonstrates Lucidum’s commitment to the highest levels of confidentiality, data security and protection of its customers’ intellectual property (IP).

“As a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals, we know firsthand the trust that customers put in us to secure their data,” said Joel Fulton, co-founder and CEO, Lucidum. “With the number of growing concerns around data privacy, maintaining security and confidentiality of our data and our customers’ has been and will always be our top priority.”

SOC 2 Type 1 examinations assess organizations’ credibility for handling and protecting customers’ sensitive financial data. SOC 2 compliance confirms Lucidum’s controls and processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria.

“We all know data is powerful but with this information comes an abundance of responsibility,” said Charles Feng, co-founder and CTO, Lucidum. “This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment and obligation to data integrity.”

Lucidum’s platform employs Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning against a massive volume of pre-existing data to provide context about known and unknown computers, mobile devices, cloud environments, IoT devices, microservices and other technology assets. By connecting previously siloed information, its algorithm feeds IT operations, security, cloud, compliance, finance, and other core disciplines with critical information about the assets it identifies in order to mitigate risks.

“Data breaches are becoming more and more frequent,” said Danny Graves, Director, Security & Compliance, OpenGov. “Lucidum allows us full visibility into the breadth of our network to secure our most sensitive data. We trust Lucidum’s commitment to security assurance and are proud to see it achieve SOC 2 Type 1 compliance.”

Lucidum is the attack surface management company that eliminates blind spots across cloud, security, and IT operations. Fortune 500 companies rely on the Lucidum platform and its patent-pending machine learning to discover, triangulate, and identify all assets — even previously unknown unknowns — delivering visibility essential to truly secure, manage, and transform your enterprise. For more information, visit lucidum.io.

