Vantage Data Centers Names Patricia Elias as Chief People and Culture Officer

Newly created role will support the company’s unprecedented global growth and cohesive culture

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the addition of Patricia Elias to its global executive leadership team as chief people and culture officer (CPCO). This newly created role highlights the importance of strengthening and amplifying the company’s culture to further elevate its worldwide employee base, which has grown fourfold over the last two years to more than 800 team members across five continents today.





Elias brings more than 20 years of business and human resources experience to the Vantage team, six of which stem directly from her work with data center provider ViaWest (now Flexential). As CPCO, Elias will lead Vantage’s global human resources function, inclusive of an expanded focus on recruiting and an investment in team development and culture, to sustain the company’s global growth. Passionate about creating an inclusive environment where success is available to all, Elias will also serve as an executive sponsor of Vantage’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council.

“As Vantage continues its explosive growth, delivering a coordinated, connected and positive experience for our current and prospective employees is more important than ever. In creating the CPCO role, we are significantly expanding our investment in our people, our most valuable asset,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage. “I am excited to welcome Patricia to help us realize the next phase of growth for Vantage.”

Elias joins Vantage from CSG Systems where she was executive vice president and chief people and places officer, leading human resources to support more than 5,000 employees in over 20 countries. Prior to CSG Systems, Elias served as the chief legal and people officer at ServiceSource International (now owned by Concentrix). Across her most recent roles, Elias was responsible for global initiatives, including creating a formal people analytics function, designing and executing programs to increase employee engagement and pay equity, as well as measuring diversity and belonging benchmarks.

“I’m thrilled to join Vantage, a hyper-growth company in an industry that is enabling the digital revolution,” said Elias. “It’s an exciting time to become part of a leadership team that prioritizes a people-first approach, and I look forward to helping the company continue scaling our people, processes and systems to meet the demand of our customers around the world.”

Elias is based in the company’s Denver headquarters.

