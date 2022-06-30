Veradigm Payerpath Ranked as #1 Solution for 2022 by Black Book

Black Book’s Ambulatory Claims Management and Clearinghouse Solutions Selected Veradigm as Top in this Category

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MDRX #healthIT—Veradigm®, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), today announced that Black Book, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, has ranked Veradigm Payerpath™ #1 for 2022 in its Ambulatory Claims Management and Clearinghouse Solutions category.

Veradigm Payerpath is an end-to-end revenue cycle management suite of solutions built to assist organizations improve revenue, streamline communications with payers and patients, and boost practice profitability for practices of all sizes and specialties. The system’s integrated solutions are practice management (PM) agnostic, interfacing seamlessly with all major PM systems. An innovative claims management platform, Veradigm Payerpath delivers a >98% first-pass clean claims rate and reaches a network of over 3,100 payers.1

Black Book collects ballot results on 18 performance areas of operational excellence to rank vendors by software, systems, products, equipment and outsourced service lines. Client users submit ballots per vendor per function which are juxtaposed with client size, functions outsourced, software installed, systems employed, services rendered, industry/vertical(s) affected, country of service origin and overall service and/or product line domain.

“Our focus at Veradigm is on transforming healthcare and advancing value for all healthcare stakeholders, and we are very pleased that users of Veradigm Payerpath chose to recognize our contribution to their practices’ success with this #1 ranking in Black Book,” said Tom Langan, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. “Payerpath is an important element in our evolving approach to connect payers, providers, patients, and government in ways that can streamline and simplify care and reimbursement in ways that benefit all involved.”

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. Some healthcare technology companies deliver clinical data for biopharma and health plans, some help turn that data into insights, others serve healthcare providers directly by providing point-of-care clinical software and patient outreach platforms. Veradigm does it all. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (Nasdaq: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, LinkedIn, and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

