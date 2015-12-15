Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant Named a Leader in Opus Research Report

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that the Verint Intelligent Virtual Assist (IVA)™ solution has received top scores and is a leader in the 2022 Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants by Opus Research.*

In this report, Opus Research presents a comprehensive assessment of enterprise-grade Intelligent Assistant solution providers bringing natural language processing, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to support customer care, self-service, employee assistance, messaging, and device control. The report helps organizations better understand enabling platforms and technology, integration points and scalability, track record, and future vision for enterprise-scale Conversional AI. Opus Research evaluates the offering according to criteria that go beyond the immediate impacts on customer satisfaction and loyalty to address the long-term value of insights garnered from analysis of conversations and shared among product development teams, marketing departments and human resources.

Verint IVA is among the top three leaders in the Best-in-Class Intelligent Assistant Platform category for product completeness and flexibility by offering an open platform and business-focused conversational intelligence data across the entire enterprise. In addition, Opus Research defines “best-in-class” platforms as comprehensive, scalable solutions that embrace the gamut of services and technologies necessary for successful Enterprise Intelligent Assistant deployments.

“Verint IVA is a comprehensive solution that combines proven experience across every industry with advanced natural language processing, machine learning, and robust intent understanding to deliver human-like interactions with a single platform that helps customers and employees across every channel,” said Derek Top, research director and senior analyst, Opus Research. “Verint offers native, mature resources for sophisticated automated voice and chat agents and sharing insights to embrace training and management of a variety of bots.”

“Changing consumer behaviors and expectations are driving demand to improve IVA performance and capabilities,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, GTM strategy, Digital-First Engagement. “We’re honored to be leading the charge with continued innovation that helps drive more intuitive and personalized experiences across digital and voice channels to support the evolving needs of consumers.”

Visit Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant to learn more.

Click the link for more details on the 2022 Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants by Opus Research.

