Verizon Connect unveils its latest advanced innovation: AI Dashcam

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fleet managers have a number of responsibilities – their company’s vehicles, the services or goods they provide, but above all, their top priority is getting their team of drivers home safely after their shift concludes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), driver assistance technologies hold the potential to reduce traffic crashes and save thousands of lives each year . To provide fleet managers with a greater range of insight into dangerous events and in-cab coaching to alert drivers in real time of high risk driving behaviors, Verizon Connect is unveiling its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dashcam.

The new Verizon Connect Dashcam utilizes advanced AI to enable real-time detection of potentially dangerous driving events and to boost driver safety. Available for new and existing Fleet and Reveal customers, Integrated Video is available for use with two new camera models, including a road-facing only camera – which can be upgraded with a driver-facing camera add-on – and a dual-facing camera.

“The new AI Dashcam includes advanced features that are designed to boost safety and provide greater insight for fleet managers,” said Erin Cave, Verizon Connect director of product management. “The new technology provides a significant step to help our customers future-proof their fleets.”

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) helps to monitor tailgating, pedestrians and cyclists, while the Driver-Monitoring System (DMS) tracks distracted driving, phone usage, fatigue and more. The recently launched single and dual-camera model hardware features include:

Modular design: Easy to upgrade from single road-facing camera to dual camera functions with the driver-facing add-on.

Easy to upgrade from single road-facing camera to dual camera functions with the driver-facing add-on. Smaller and sleeker: Single device for both road- and driver-facing footage and easy to self-install with less cables or wires.

Single device for both road- and driver-facing footage and easy to self-install with less cables or wires. Future-proof: The hardware will enable valuable enhancements in the near future.

The hardware will enable valuable enhancements in the near future. Privacy-by-design: The new hardware comes with lens caps for privacy when video recordings are unwanted or not needed.

The new hardware comes with lens caps for privacy when video recordings are unwanted or not needed. In-cab audio alerts: Drivers will be alerted of unsafe driving events in real time.

Verizon Connect’s AI Dashcam provides audible alerts to drivers when it detects unsafe driving, including signs of tiredness, distraction and phone usage and then tells drivers to take corrective action. Cloud-based AI distills data into useful insights and video footage is automatically analyzed for severity and tagged with context so that managers know what is important and actionable to improve driver safety. Customers can automatically send video footage of the incidents to the platform so that it can be reviewed by the appropriate people and managers. In the case of a driver recklessly driving, the manager can use the footage to coach and discuss safety habits.

Verizon Connect continues to be recognized for product innovation. In 2021 alone, Verizon Connect earned nine industry awards. The awards highlight the organization and recognize Reveal and Integrated Video driver-facing Dashcam as products that distinguish Verizon Connect from the competition by providing more than just vehicle and asset tracking data. The awards include: IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year , Food Logistics, 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers , New Product or Service of the Year: Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics for the 6th Annual American Best in Business Awards and TechRadar’s Best GPS Tracking Solutions of 2022 .

