Xevant Releases Key Platform Enhancements in Its Summer 2022 Update

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefit organizations, announces its Summer Release of platform updates and new features.

This update is focused on providing users with easier, faster access to powerful tools and data insights including the following.

PowerData

PowerData is a new and unique module that enables users to conduct specific analyses by utilizing the ‘ask data’ feature to create custom visualizations. Users can simply input metrics and specify how those metrics should be grouped, filtered, and displayed. PowerData also takes advantage of drilldown capabilities to identify particularly influential drug categories with relevant visualizations and an interactive pivot table.

Jump to Claims Detail

This functionality allows users to access member, client, drug, pharmacy, and provider summaries, along with DAW details, generic opportunities, and more.

COVID Module Data

Xevant users can now access analytics on COVID home test kits, vaccinations, and more. New data points include:

• Commonly prescribed COVID-19 home test kits

• Most prescribed test kits by age groups

• Top 10 pharmacies by plan paid

• COVID-19 vaccinations – 2nd dose missing

Xevant Marketplace

Xevant Marketplace is a new center where users can preview and test drive popular Xevant modules such as AdherenceLogic, BidLogic, and TrendLogic. Through icons and thumbnails, users can access and try out these modules for consideration.

Other additions to the Summer Release include the Research Dashboard, which allows clients to review data down to the claim level, and the ability to create custom Client Exclusions. Xevant customers also have access to a learning center with a library of dedicated training lessons for using these new features.

Mike Simmons, Xevant’s Vice President of Product Management, said, “We continue to establish our position as the leader of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefit organizations by continuing to provide world class innovation throughout our technology and solutions.” Simmons continued, “Understanding the needs of our customers is crucial to ensuring that we continue to deliver products that empower them to solve the access, quality, and cost issues plaguing the US healthcare system. We’re excited to share the news of these updates and have more great things on the horizon.”

About Xevant:

Xevant’s next-generation pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Consultants, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that once took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.

