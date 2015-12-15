Westcon-Comstor EMEA is Extreme Networks’ 2022 International Distributor of the Year

Renowned award honours the specialist distributor’s commitment and performance in bringing Extreme Networks solutions to the market across the globe

LONDON, UK – 16th August 2022 – Westcon-Comstor, the global technology provider and specialist distributor, has been named “International Distributor of the Year 2022” by Extreme Networks, a leader in cloud networking. The prestigious award was presented during the global sales and partner conference Extreme Ignite in Boston in August 2022.

With this award, Extreme Networks recognises the outstanding performance of Westcon-Comstor in the expansion of its market-leading network and infrastructure solutions, and the development of the international partner network. Westcon-Comstor has been one of Extreme Networks’ most successful distribution partners worldwide for many years and supports channel partners with a broad set of attractive value-added services.

“Extreme Networks has been one of our most important strategic partners in the networking environment for many years – and during this time we have been able to realise a number of ground-breaking lighthouse projects together worldwide,” explains René Klein, Senior Vice President Westcon Europe. “The award proves that this partnership has lost none of its dynamism – and we are very much looking forward to building on these successes in the coming year.”

“With the consistent expansion of its cloud portfolio, Extreme Networks has sent a strong signal to the network and infrastructure market – and many of our reseller partners have enthusiastically included the solutions in their portfolios,” reports Marianne Nickenig, Vice President Networking EMEA & Vice President Revenue Operations EU at Westcon-Comstor. “The award is a testament to how well this innovative offering is being received in the channel and by end customers – and the enormous potential it offers for the future.”

“Westcon-Comstor had an exceptional year and has been a consistent contributor to Extreme’s success,” said John Campbell, Director of Distribution Sales for Extreme. “They represent the combination of best-in-class vendor management and take a collaborative approach to execution against our sales and marketing plan. They made bold and highly strategic decisions that played a significant role in helping us grow our subscription revenue this past year.”

Westcon-Comstor brings the entire Extreme Networks solution portfolio to the market, complementing it with a wide range of attractive value-added services that enable sustainable growth of the channel and Partner Success. Westcon-Comstor is represented throughout Europe with Extreme Authorised Training Centres. System Integrators benefit from the partnership through automated renewal and refresh services as well as enablement and onboarding campaigns for new partners.

