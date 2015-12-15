Sunlight Care Group adopts CareLineLive’s home care management software

London-based care agency adopts all-in-one home care management software to connect managers, carers and clients and improve processes

London, UK; 16th August 2022: Sunlight Care Group, the home care group with operations in Newham and Redbridge, as well as a residential care home in Nottingham, has selected all-in-one home care software CareLineLive to digitise its home care management processes and record-keeping.

The care group, which was established in 2018, was in need of a new management system that was user friendly that could integrate with CM2000. With its home care offering centred on services for the elderly and vulnerable, and also specialising in Mental Health and children’s services, Sunlight Care Group needed an easy-to-use system for its frontline staff.

CareLineLive’s software has digitised Sunlight’s processes, improved communication between staff and families, and streamlined communication with health and social care bodies by adopting its all-in-one software solution.

Since adopting CareLineLive, some processes are further automated and it has reduced workload significantly. With only 35-40% of Sunlight’s staff using its previous system, 70% of staff are now using CareLineLive, almost doubling compliance within the business.

Ali Sharif, Director of Operations, at the Sunlight Care Group commented: “Using CareLineLive makes our lives a lot easier. Our old system was a lot more manual. However, with CareLineLive, our processes are automated and it has reduced our workload. We like the fact that the Care Circle Portal gives families access to care notes and visit details but the biggest benefit is that it is user friendly for all – family, staff, everyone.”

Josh Hough, founder and MD of CareLineLive added: “We’re proud to be supporting the Sunlight Care Group in updating its existing processes, increasing efficiency and improving its carer and client satisfaction. Ultimately, our mission is to give carers back more time to do what they do best, which is care for clients. We look forward to the continued positive impact of digitisation on the company and its clients over the coming months.”

About CareLineLive

CareLineLive is an award-winning, all-in-one home care management software system for domiciliary care agencies. The company was set up by Josh Hough after being frustrated at the lack of access to his grandfather’s care. Working closely with a number of home care agencies, CareLineLive has used the latest technology to develop for agency owners and managers an innovative, easy to use, cloud-based homecare management system. Its award-winning platform leads to increased efficiency, capacity and compliance through digitising workflows, automating procedures, increasing revenue opportunities and decreasing overheads. CareLineLive completes the ‘circle of care’ and gives agencies and carers ‘more time to care’ and is operating throughout the UK, Ireland, Jersey and now Australia.

https://carelinelive.com/

