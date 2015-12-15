Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions triumphs with eight Golden Bridge Awards for product excellence

Cutting-edge technology, coupled with human compliance management expertise, lead to industry accolades

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned eight awards in the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards, including four Gold-level wins in product innovation categories for excellence in regulatory change management, compliance program management, lien and title management, and compliant bank document generation offerings.

A suite of banking compliance offerings, OneSumX® for Compliance Program Management, which facilitates financial services firms’ access to the latest regulatory compliance content, won top honors for “Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Innovation.” One of its cornerstone modules, OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management, won Gold in the “Financial Services” category. This solution tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution.

Compliance Solutions picked up two additional Gold-level wins in the “Information Technology Innovation” category, including for iLien, a portfolio of web-based lien management solutions that enable lenders to manage and address risks in their entire Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) lien portfolio with analytics, proactive reporting, and automation. The other win in this category, Expere Language Translation, is an AI-driven financial document translation system that leverages proprietary, curated, compliance dictionaries and linguistic and compliance experts to deliver highly accurate, scalable, and fast translation capabilities for financial institutions.

Winning Silver-level honors were OneSumX® ProViso, for “Compliance & Risk Management Innovation;” iLien Motor Vehicle, for “Cloud/SaaS-based Information Technology;” and iLienRED, for “Financial Services.”

“These industry accolades underscore and reinforce our longstanding commitment to helping financial services firms improve their operational workflows and loan lifecycle processes, while also enhancing their ability to navigate an environment of dynamic, ongoing regulatory change in a compliant manner,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “We are grateful for the positive impact these offerings are making, and we remain laser-focused on delivering expert solutions for clients that enhance their capabilities and enable them to better serve their downstream customers.”

The Compliance Solutions business garnered seven product innovation wins, along with the distinction of earning a 2022 Grand Globee award as among the Top 10 organizations—which include companies like IBM and Wipro—in the cumulative number of awards won among hundreds of organizations participating in this year’s program.

Now in its 14th year, the coveted Golden Bridge Awards program annually recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services across a wide span of innovation segments and representing many of the world’s major industries.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication, and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon



Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications & Planning



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



[email protected]

David Feider



Corporate Communications Manager, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 612-852-7966



[email protected]