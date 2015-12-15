X1 Welcomes Legal Tech and eDiscovery Veteran Mark Wentworth as EVP of Sales and Business Development

X1 appoints highly accomplished technology executive to oversee sales and business development to further accelerate growth

Mark Wentworth brings more than 20 years of comprehensive legal technology and eDiscovery experience to X1 having previously held senior positions at several innovative companies in the eDiscovery space. “Mark is a highly accomplished leader with an extensive background in enterprise eDiscovery software and services, “ said Larry Gill, Chief Executive Officer at X1. “We could not be more excited to have Mark join X1. He brings deep domain expertise in the disciplines of eDiscovery, compliance and forensics, and when paired with his sharp, strategic business acumen and trusted relationships with Fortune 1000 corporations, AMLAW firms and litigation support providers, Mark will help to further expand awareness of X1’s proprietary technology and industry-leading eDiscovery software solutions globally.”

Prior to joining X1, Mark Wentworth led the strategic sales efforts at Nuix, and prior to that enjoyed successful tenures at Clearwell (acquired by Symantec), Recommind (acquired by OpenText), Brainspace (merged with Reveal), Text IQ (acquired by Relativity), and H5 (acquired by Lighthouse). Mark has both an MBA in International Business and a BBA in Finance from Loyola Marymount University.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining X1 at such an exciting time of growth at the company and to lead the sales and business development efforts with this talented team and its industry-leading technology solutions. After 20 plus years in the legal tech industry, it’s been an incredibly long time since I’ve seen such an innovative and valuable technology,” said Mark. “X1’s unique index-in-place search and collection technology enables targeted collection of ESI directly on laptops, file servers or in the cloud upending the traditional data collection process and effectively revolutionizing the eDiscovery workflow with a scalable and cost-efficient approach to ESI collection. I am thrilled to join the X1 team and represent such a transformational technology – the future looks very bright.”

X1 is the global leader in remote preservation and collection software that enables enterprises to find and act on information in-place, wherever it resides, for legal, compliance and governance purposes. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients’ and users’ mission-critical needs every day. Please contact X1 at [email protected] or visit www.x1.com for more information.

