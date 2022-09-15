$368 Million Advisor Team Joins UBS in Greater Los Angeles Market

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. & WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a three-person team managing $368 million in client assets has joined the firm in the Greater Los Angeles market. The team is led by Financial Advisors Carl Ceder and Rachel Cain, based in Sherman Oaks and Westlake Village, California, respectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carl and Rachel to the firm, as we continue to grow our presence in the Los Angeles area,” said Jim Kottoor, Greater Los Angeles Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “They bring a combined 50 years of financial services experience to our team, along with a proven ability to serve the complex needs of high net-worth families.”

Carl provides high net-worth clients with tailored wealth management solutions based on their unique family circumstances, concerns and aspirations. He has advised clients on asset allocation, portfolio management and alternative investments for over three decades, having spent the last 20 years at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Carl is a member of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, the California Society of CPAs and the National Planned Giving Roundtable. He graduated from the University of Kansas at Lawrence with a degree in News and Editorial Journalism.

A Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM (CRPC®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®), Rachel advises clients and their families on asset allocation, estate planning, long-term care and transition events. She also has experience managing concentrated stock positions and helping clients access commercial banking and financing strategies. Prior to joining UBS, Rachel spent over two decades at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. She graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in International Relations and Russian Studies and earned her MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

“Rachel and Carl are well-versed in navigating family dynamics, which enables them to provide clients with a comprehensive plan for the accumulation, retention and transfer of wealth,” said Louis Skertich, Westlake Village Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their expertise will be incredibly valuable as we continue to focus on being the firm of choice for the industry’s most productive advisors.”

The team also includes Client Service Associate Diana Dell, who supports clients with onboarding, continuous service and daily management of client goals. She graduated from California State University, Northridge with a degree in Finance and currently holds her Series 7 and 66 FINRA registrations.

