Red River Charitable Foundation Announces 2022 Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Over the past three years, RRCF has awarded 30 scholarships to support active duty and retired military transitioning to a career in IT

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), a 501(c)3 supporting veterans and students, today announced the recipients of the 2022 Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship. RRCF awarded a total of $50,000 to 10 applicants from across the United States, with each person receiving $5,000. This is the third year of the scholarship.

The Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship supports veterans and military members as they transition to a career in technology. The scholarship was created to honor Red River’s late CEO and his unwavering commitment to supporting active-duty military and veterans with the funding needed to pursue technology careers. Sessions believed technology could be transformational – both in its use and as a career.

“This scholarship allows us to directly support active-duty military and veterans in realizing how technology can be a catalyst for growth and transformative in a person’s career,” said Dan McGee, Red River COO. “Honoring Jeff’s incredible legacy and creating new opportunities for our military community is something RRCF looks forward to each year. We congratulate the winners and wish them continued success in this ever-evolving field of study.”

This year’s scholarship winners received a $5,000 scholarship to support their educational goals in the technology field. This year’s winners represent the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy and many states throughout the country including Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Tennessee, Maine, Maryland and Hawaii.

The Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship is a national program open to active duty and retired military transitioning to a career in IT. Supporting a wide variety of educational opportunities, the Sessions Memorial Scholarship can be tailored to the unique needs of the applicant. This includes certification courses, seminars, books or supplies. As many post-military careers follow non-traditional paths, this scholarship is flexible to support that transition.

As of this year, RRCF has awarded 30 scholarships for a grand total of $150,000 to support continuing education in the technology field. The Red River Charitable Foundation also has an annual scholarship for high school students in New England pursuing careers in STEM fields.

