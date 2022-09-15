ACCELQ – A Groundbreaker Sponsor at Dreamforce 2022, Featuring ACCELQ LIVE for Salesforce; AI-powered Test Automation on Cloud

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACCELQ—ACCELQ, the leading AI-powered continuous test automation platform, today announced it is a Groundbreaker sponsor of the upcoming Dreamforce 2022 Conference in San Francisco, California, September 20-22. ACCELQ will be hosting attendees in Booth #1319 at the Moscone Convention Center campground.

ACCELQ presents two theatre sessions at Dreamforce, where 30,000+ are expected to attend this event. Salesforce brought back Dreamforce after a 3-year break from the pandemic, and there is a lot of excitement in the industry. On Day 1, 20 Sep, Venkatesh Yenugula, Principal Engineer and Technology Leader at Wells Fargo, will discuss how ACCELQ has proven to streamline release validations for complex integrated apps at Wells Fargo. Day 2 session on 21 Sep will be equally exciting. Chris Fernandez, Associate Director QE at nCino, will walkthrough how ACCELQ has accelerated the testing of custom Apps like nCino with a seamless no-code approach & real-time release alignment.

As Dreamforce celebrates its 20 years, it brings loads of hands-on learning opportunities and endless moments to network to find breakthrough solutions. The event is also filled with fun, with Red Hot Chili Peppers performing.

“Salesforce is a very strategic partner to us, and Dreamforce is a great event to promote innovation and excellence in technology. We are particularly excited about being the Top-30 Groundbreakers. I am looking forward to the theatre sessions and sharing our enterprise customer success stories,” added Guljeet Nagpaul, Chief of Product and Strategy at ACCELQ.

ACCELQ Live drives digital assurance across enterprise apps like Salesforce. ACCELQ’s platform approach enables LIVE Pre-built automation assets to align instantly with each Salesforce release update. And the revolutionary marketplace concept hosts LIVE solutions from software vendors and system integrators to help you find the perfect alignment.

