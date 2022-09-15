Arroyo Completes the Sale of Two U.S. Investments

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arroyo Investors is excited to announce the successful sale of two U.S. electric power generation investments, Brandywine and Broad River.

Key highlights:

Arroyo closes on previously announced sale of two U.S. portfolio assets, Brandywine and Broad River

Sale includes more than 1,100 MW of power production in the eastern U.S.

Brandywine is a 230 MW dual-fuel combined-cycle plant located in Brandywine, Maryland with a long-term Offtake Agreement with a regional electric cooperative. Broad River is an 878 MW dual-fuel peaking facility located in Gaffney, South Carolina with a long-term Offtake Agreement with a large utility company affiliate.

Since acquiring Brandywine and Broad River, Arroyo successfully built upon the assets’ strong elements of downside protection through the execution of a variety of value-add business initiatives, most notably adding about 25 years of contractual offtake life between the two projects on a bilateral basis.

David T. Field, a Founding Partner at Arroyo, states: “Executing Arroyo’s strategy and providing solutions for our customers are hallmarks of our Firm. The sale of Brandywine and Broad River is an important milestone for Arroyo.”

“I am proud of our deal team for achieving this significant milestone.” adds Chuck Jordan, a Founding Partner of Arroyo. “Since inception, the Firm has remained committed to investing in high-quality assets, creating value, and positioning assets for exit within our expected hold period.”

About Arroyo Investors

Arroyo Investors is an independent private equity fund manager with an investment focus in infrastructure projects throughout the Americas. Based in Houston, Texas with an office in Santiago, Chile, Arroyo is actively managing over $3 billion in assets. Arroyo focuses on power and related infrastructure investments such as natural gas pipelines, conventional and renewables power generation and energy storage assets. Arroyo integrates an asset’s environmental and social qualities into its investment decisions. Deep industry experience, strong customer relationships and in-house asset management are just some of what Arroyo believes sets it apart from its peers. The Firm currently owns investments in the United States, Mexico, and Chile. For further information, please visit www.arroyoinvestors.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Petree / Tina Tallant



[email protected]

+1.713.269.3776