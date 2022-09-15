Capstone Green Energy Shows Strong Growth in Mexico’s Commercial and Industrial Sector With 1.2 MW Order

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CGRN #Biogas—Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that DTC Soluciones, Capstone’s exclusive distributor for Mexico, has secured an order for two Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbine systems totaling 1.2 MWs.

“Supporting manufacturers as they seek to meet their reliability and resiliency needs while managing costs and lessening their environmental impact is a rewarding part of the Capstone business model,” said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. “We continue to see demand for our products and services from the commercial and industrial sector worldwide. I appreciate our distributor’s focus on educating and engaging these customers in Mexico and elsewhere on how Capstone products can help them reach their goals.”

One of the core challenges faced by the manufacturing industry is the need for reliable and efficient energy solutions that reduce operational costs, increase reliability, and support sustainability goals. Capstone’s scalable microturbine energy systems are engineered to meet commercial and industrial manufacturers’ large electrical and thermal demand requirements. Capstone microturbines can reduce energy costs by producing electricity at a lower cost than the price of power supplied by local utilities.

According to the International Trade Association, Mexico’s industrial and commercial sectors represent 72 percent of electricity demand, and high electricity rates have impacted industrial manufacturing, operations, and commercial activities. Even with these challenges, the industrial and commercial sectors are an important area of opportunity for U.S. exports, as they represent the largest percentage of electricity demand. These companies are continuously looking for technological alternatives to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs which Capstone’s clean and green technology can provide.

“We continue to see high demand for energy-efficient solutions throughout Mexico. There is an urgent need for alternative forms of reliable power supply for the industrial and commercial sectors. Over the last 13 years, DTC has worked in synergy with Capstone to deliver our customers high-quality power and reliability while reducing energy costs and positively impacting the environment. We’re proud to celebrate our anniversary this month and hope to continue to serve our customers for many years to come,” said Alejandro Muñoz, President of DTC Soluciones.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company’s industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company’s microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

