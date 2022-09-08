Agrology Partners with Google Cloud to Help Farmers Combat Climate Change and Achieve Sustainability Goals

Google Cloud technology helps Agrology accomplish its work to bring sustainability-driven business transformation to farming

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agrology, a leading Predictive Agriculture company, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to assist farmers with sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices. Using Agrology’s Predictive Agriculture Platform, growers are leveraging Google Cloud and TensorFlow to monitor crops and receive predictions on irrigation, extreme weather, soil carbon respiration and sequestration, pest and disease outbreaks, and more. The two companies kicked off their partnership in June at the 2022 Google Cloud Sustainability Summit.

In the keynote, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian underscored the importance of sustainability, noting, “We’re entering a new era of business transformation, driven by sustainability. Companies who embrace sustainability as a core value to their business will likely be the ones that succeed.” He featured Agrology as a company that is doing just that, by using technology to transform farming, one of the world’s oldest businesses.

Google Cloud technology has enabled Agrology to quickly develop the software and models that farmers need. As partners, Agrology and Google Cloud are focused on continuing to develop new technology to help farmers face a new era of climate threats and embrace sustainability opportunities.

Also speaking at the Google Cloud Sustainability Summit, Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Google, said, “Companies like Agrology are proving to be a powerful tool in the fight against climate change.”

Agrology uses TensorFlow to forecast microclimate conditions on farms and Google Cloud to process the data Agrology gathers in customers’ fields. Agrology processes data using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models. Agrology also uses Google Earth Engine to analyze terrain and determine geographical impacts such as the accumulation of smoke, fog, or carbon dioxide in specific areas.

“The synthetic and forecast models that we generate would be impossible without Google Cloud technology,” said Tyler Locke, Co-Founder and CTO of Agrology. “Using Google Cloud, we help farmers forecast three to four days out. Our customers are empowered to take action when needed and to put ground-truth data behind their sustainability and regenerative practices.”

Using Agrology, growers are adjusting farming practices based on real-time data. As part of this announcement, Agrology also launched the first soil carbon respiration monitoring system with Braga Fresh, Emeritus Vineyards, and Silver Oak Vineyards. This system provides critical real-time data, tracking soil microbiome health and changes in soil carbon content.

As a leader in trialing regenerative farming practices for the fresh produce category, Braga Fresh has ambitious plans to enhance soil carbon sequestration and cut carbon emissions using new ag technology such as Agrology.

“Agrology has created the best tool Braga Fresh has seen to date that could assist with reducing water use, rising production costs and evaluating the success of our regenerative product trials,” said Braga Fresh Vice President of Environmental Science and Resources Eric Morgan. “The data we are already seeing from Agrology makes us extremely optimistic.”

Google Cloud featured the work of Agrology in a recent video production, blog, and in the Google Cloud Sustainability Summit keynote speech. Anyone interested in learning more can go to Agrology.ag/sustainability-climatetech.

About Agrology

Agrology is a leading climate tech start-up and Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is to protect the economic viability of farmers in a time of intensifying climate change. Founded in 2019, Agrology is the winner of highly selective National Science Foundation SBIR Awards. The Agrology Platform is the first effective, affordable, and easy-to-use Predictive Agriculture platform to help growers with water, irrigation, pest prevention, spraying, soil, smoke taint, and extreme weather. Agrology is field-testing capabilities for soil carbon sequestration validation and greenhouse gas monitoring, based on its proprietary technology that leverages Machine Learning, IoT, and extensive Ground-Truth data. Current Agrology customers include Braga Fresh, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Boisset Collection, Dana Estates, Emeritus Vineyards, Jordan Vineyards and Winery, Lawrence Vineyards, Renteria Vineyard Management, Signorello Estate, Silver Oak Vineyards, and numerous specialty farms. Agrology has offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Sonoma, California, and can be found online at Agrology.ag.

