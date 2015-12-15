AI & Smart Automation Conference to Unlock Power of Artificial Intelligence September 29 in Columbus

Association for Advancing Automation hosts one-day powerhouse briefing on data strategy, advances in AI robotics and machine vision, AI-powered optimization and prediction, and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate–Manufacturers interested in unleashing the power of artificial intelligence in their operations can learn about the latest innovations and best applications at the AI & Smart Automation Conference on September 29 in Columbus, Ohio. Organized by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the one-day powerhouse briefing features experts from Siemens, Procter & Gamble, NVIDIA, RAPID Robotics, Landing AI, and more.

Register now for access to conference sessions focused on cutting-edge trends, business strategies, workforce requirements, and tips on how to build the right culture for success.

“Every day, we are pounded with messages about how AI will solve all your production problems,” said Robert Huschka, A3’s vice president of education strategies. “But how do you begin? And what is really possible? This packed one-day conference will allow you to explore the menu of possibilities for AI in your operations and how you can put them to work.”

The agenda features panel discussions and individual sessions on data strategy, advances in AI robotics and machine vision, as well as AI-powered optimization and predictions, including:

Hype vs. Opportunity: Where AI is Making a Difference in Manufacturing (A panel discussion with Siemens, Procter & Gamble, RAPID Robotics)

How to Select an AI Project and AI Partners (Ram Naidu, Cambridge Consultants)

The Role of AI in Inspection and Quality Control: Use Cases and Success Stories (David Dechow, Landing AI)

Advances in Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance (Paul Santi, FANUC America)

Ease-of-Use of Programming and Advances in Human-Machine Interfaces. (Kel Guerin, READY Robotics)

AI-Based Robotic Applications (Gerard Andrews, NVIDIA)

Developing a Big Data Strategy: Enterprise and Supply Chain Optimization (Wolfgang Rohde, Siemens)

The Role of Simulation & Digital Twins (Danny Lange, Unity)

AI Explainability, Ethics & Trust (Vesa Tormanen, Neurala)

Register for A3’s Educational Conferences Now

The AI & Smart Automation Conference is co-located in Columbus with the International Safety Robotics Conference (ISRC), which will specifically address the most up-to-date safety standards, providing the best practices and use cases that will help all companies safely succeed with automation. ISRC runs from September 27-29, also at the Hyatt Regency Columbus.

A3’s other educational conferences include:

Autonomous Mobile Robot & Logistics Week (October 10-13 in Boston), which highlights the exciting advances in AMR technology, plus new developments in logistics automation.

The Vision Show, co-located with the AMR & Logistics Week, is designed to provide the right solution providers, the right technology, and the right expertise to implement vision and imaging systems.

A3’s Business Forum (January 16-18, 2023, in Orlando), an annual networking event for robotics, vision & imaging, motion control & motors, and artificial intelligence industry professionals.

The Automate Show (May 22-25, 2023, in Detroit), the largest and most inspiring showcase of automation in North America.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent nearly 1,100 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including the International Robotics Safety Conference (September 27-29, in Columbus), the AI & Smart Automation Conference (September 29, also in Columbus), Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week (October 10-13, in Boston), The Vision Show (October 11-13, also in Boston), A3 Business Forum (January 16-18, 2023, in Orlando) and the Automate Show (May 22-25, 2023, in Detroit)

