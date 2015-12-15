Gradiant Announces President of Global Operations and Strategic Hires for Business Acceleration

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gradiant, a global water solutions provider, announced today that Govind Alagappan has been appointed President of Global Operations. Govind has over 20 years experience in the water industry, bringing deep knowledge in sales & operational excellence, customer-centricity, and global market growth. Govind will report to Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant.

Before his current role, Govind had been managing director of Asia Pacific for Evoqua, a leading water and wastewater treatment solutions provider and the global business development & strategy leader for SUEZ Water Technologies. During his tenure at Evoqua, he developed and executed a shared growth strategy for all of Evoqua’s businesses across the Asia Pacific region, helping to drive steady growth year on year under his leadership. Govind will remain based in Singapore.

“With the appointment of Govind Alagappan to the role of President of Global Operations, we have enhanced the depth of the leadership team of Gradiant. He has the right skills and experience to guide the company through these times of transformation,” said Prakash Govindan. “His track record, international experience, and excitement about joining our business makes him the ideal leader to take Gradiant to the next level.”

Gradiant has also announced new strategic hires to strengthen business growth. This round of hires comes amidst increased demand for Gradiant’s solutions in the North America market, bolsters the scale and deployment of Gradiant AI to customers around the world, and reflects its strong position as the employer of choice.

Delph Mak, Senior Director of Gradiant AI. Delph joined from Xylem, a leading global water technology company, where she was senior director of the digital business. She has also held senior roles with Deloitte Consulting and PUB Singapore’s Industry Development. Delph earned her MS in Engineering & Management at MIT. Delph is based in Singapore.

Mike Boyd, Vice President of Sales & Business Development. Mike has over 20 years experience in the water industry, most recently as Senior Regional Director for DuPont Water Solutions. Mike first joined Desalitech after the Series A round in 2012 and served the lead role in growing its business through its exit and acquisition by DuPont Water Solutions in 2020. Mike is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

John Tracy, Vice President of Sales & Business Development. John has a combined 20 years of experience in the water industry, leading sales and marketing with Fluid Technology Solutions and Oasys Water and engineering and sales with Osmonics, Betz Labs, and ABB. John also has 15 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, in product management, with Axcelis Technologies and Akrion. He has a Chemical Engineering BS degree and an MBA. John is based in Gradiant’s Boston headquarters.

Gradiant is growing its teams throughout its global offices. Open positions may be found on Gradiant's Careers page.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global water solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients’ mission-critical operations in the world’s essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world’s increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 450 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and global technology labs in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com.

