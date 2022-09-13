AlertEnterprise and Sentry Enterprises Partner to Take Identity-Focused and Converged Security to New Heights

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlertEnterprise has announced a new partnership with Sentry Enterprises to provide SentryCard as part of their cyber-physical identity access management and security solutions.

Redefining Security and Trust

The SentryCard empowers organizations with assured proof-of-identity for employees, while overcoming common privacy and hygiene risks associated with other biometric solutions.

By offering the SentryCard alongside Guardian cyber-physical identity access management software, AlertEnterprise will help organizations to:

Prove employees are who they say they are when they access facilities and systems. NON-TRANSFERABLE: once a person’s biometrics are enrolled on the card only that person can ever use the credential.

Prove employees are authorized to do what they’re trying to do: ACTIVE POLICY ENFORCEMENT : Guardian AI-powered rules engine automates compliance and enforces policies across facilities and physical access control systems.

Enhance existing physical access control infrastructure: NO RIP AND REPLACE: works with existing door hardware and readers.



Yogesh Ailawadi, Senior Vice President of Products and Solution Engineering says at a time when cyber-physical risks are increasing, it’s a win for cyber-physical zero-trust access. “With SentryCard being FIDO2 compliant, we’ll help companies add an extra layer of identity authentication and apply it in a converged cyber-physical approach for IT and physical access.”

The partnership has delivered immediate results with a successful phase one deployment for a Fortune 500 US Financial Services company.

Converged Cyber-Physical and Identity-Focused Security Is Skyrocketing

The new partnership continues AlertEnterprise’s aggressive expansion within the cyber-physical security space and comes as research firm MarketsandMarkets forecasts that spending on identity and access management (IAM) will surge to $25.6 billion by 2027, up from an expected $13.4 billion this year.

John Calzaretta, President at Sentry Enterprises says the shared vision of converged cyber-physical security and identity is what’s driving the partnership. “SentryCard was built to address the requirements of IT, OT and Physical Security access and partnering with AlertEnterprise, the platform leaders in this space will add tremendous value for our customers.”

AlertEnterprise and Sentry Enterprises will provide a live demonstration of SentryCard and Guardian at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) September 12-14, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center booth #2625. To book a meeting at the show visit: https://alertenterprise.com/gsx-landing-page/

About AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise, digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it security convergence. And we develop game-changing security convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments.

About Sentry Enterprises

Sentry Enterprises is a U.S.-based manufacturer with expertise in creating ultra-thin microelectronic security devices. The company offers a proprietary and patented platform focused on providing proof-positive identification whether accessing a building or computing network. Sentry Enterprises’ solution solves for numerous risks facing today’s enterprises, from biometric authentication to privacy, contact tracing and hygiene issues.

For more information about Sentry Enterprises, please visit www.sentryenterprises.com

