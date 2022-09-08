Allvue Appoints Dan Streetman as Chief Executive Officer

Streetman joins from TIBCO Software Inc. and brings significant experience in the technology industry and growth-focused transformations to build upon Allvue’s leading market position

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced Dan Streetman has joined as Chief Executive Officer. Streetman will lead Allvue’s culture, strategy, operations, and aggressive expansion plans, working alongside the Executive Leadership Team to align and execute on strategic priorities.

Streetman brings a deep knowledge of the technology industry and decades of experience driving growth-focused transformations with special attention to achieving strong strategic alignment, product-market fit, and world-class execution. He most recently served as CEO of TIBCO Software Inc., where he was responsible for dramatically enhancing TIBCO’s cloud-native product portfolio, strategy, and financial performance. Prior to leading TIBCO, he oversaw significant data-driven transformations at BMC, Salesforce, and C3.ai.

“The alternatives markets are more crowded and volatile than ever, and investment firms need innovative technology solutions to stay on top of their portfolios and ahead of the competition,” said Dan Streetman, Chief Executive Officer of Allvue. “Since its launch, I have seen Allvue emerge as a clear industry leader in providing best-in-class solutions, combining deep market understanding with a client focus to address and simplify the challenges that managers face. I am thrilled to join this impressive organization and work with the leadership team to bring Allvue into its next phase of growth and excellence.”

Allvue has experienced significant growth since it was formed in the fall of 2019, and now serves more than 400 clients globally through a holistic suite of product offerings and regional offices and teams across North America, Europe, and APAC. As CEO, Streetman will continue this expansion by focusing on driving growth, scale, and a modern approach to delivering industry-leading products and a superior customer experience.

“Allvue has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, and I have the utmost confidence that Dan is the right leader to propel Allvue on its path forward,” said Nadeem Syed, Senior Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners and Chairman of the Board of Allvue. “His proven track record of transformational leadership and commitment to creating cultures of collaboration make him an excellent addition to lead our team.”

“Dan is a tested and proven CEO who leads with humility and care for his people. He guided TIBCO through a critical transformation as it delivered data solutions to some of business and society’s most pressing challenges, against the backdrop of a global pandemic,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Vista Equity Partners. “I am so pleased that Dan will remain part of the Vista ecosystem and can think of no one better to lead Allvue in its next chapter.”

Streetman joins a talented Allvue Executive Leadership Team including Andrew Skehel, Chief Operating Officer; Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer, Sha Farley, Chief Human Resource Officer; Yuriy Shterk, Chief Product Officer; Brandon Meeks, Chief Technical Officer; Deb Mason, Chief Legal Officer; Susan Wohleking, Chief Marketing Officer; and Robert Gatto, Chief of Staff.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

Contacts

Amanda Meador



646.818.9036



[email protected]