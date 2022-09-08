Neustar and LiveVox Join Forces to Improve Outbound Customer Contactability

LiveVox integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization and SmartDial into multiple outbound dialing options

RESTON, Va. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Inc., a TransUnion company and LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, are collaborating to help improve outbound customer contactability. The partnership integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization (CNO) and SmartDial solutions into LiveVox’s four separate outbound dialing solutions that help increase contact rates and improve engagement while helping to mitigate compliance risk.

“In today’s complex and highly regulated digital communications landscape, our goal is to continuously improve the ways our contact center customers connect to their consumers to make the experience as quick and seamless as possible,” said LiveVox CEO and co-founder Louis Summe. “Communicating with consumers, however, is becoming more difficult because contact information is continuously changing and people are not answering their phones if they don’t know or trust who is calling. The integration of CNO and SmartDial into our platform will help enhance our capabilities with identity-based solutions―and enable organizations to connect with consumers and get the most out of each dial, saving time and resources.”

LiveVox customers can now more easily mitigate compliance risk, and minimize dials, by automatically leveraging the right number, day and time to reach the right party. In most cases, the solutions take just two weeks to implement. These capabilities will be available to LiveVox’s customers in the financial services, healthcare, telecom, lead generation, and collections industries, among others.

“Collectors that employ intelligent contact solutions position themselves to connect with consumers faster, improve revenue recovery and reduce compliance risk, with organizations experiencing an average 25% increase in right party contact rates,” said Robert McKay, senior vice president of customer identity and risk solutions for Neustar. “The intelligence that CNO and SmartDial provide to enable better customer contactability – regardless of the industry – helps enhance both consumer trust and efficiency.”

CNO helps enterprises designate verified business numbers for all outbound calls, ensuring they are not mislabeled, tagged as spam or blocked. SmartDial is a dialer workflow automation engine that provides dialers with pre-loaded contact intelligence and the best day and time for reaching specific contacts. Together, these solutions enable better customer contactability to improve customer experience and operational efficiencies.

For more information on Neustar’s CNO and SmartDial solutions, please visit home.neustar/trusted-call-solutions.

For more information on LiveVox’s purpose-build contact center solutions, please visit livevox.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http://www.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. https://www.home.neustar

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of LiveVox as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute LiveVox’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to LiveVox, which may cause the LiveVox’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in LiveVox’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that LiveVox believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. LiveVox’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and LiveVox does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

