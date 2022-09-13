Amazon Prime Members Score Exclusive Deals and Get Access to VIP Experiences This Football Season

Prime members can find exclusive deals and discounts on home entertainment devices, apparel, and more at amazon.com/TNFcentral

Kickoff party on September 15 in Los Angeles to initiate Thursday Night Football season

Exclusive VIP experiences at 15 upcoming games await Prime members, including reserved seating and retired player meet-and-greets

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In anticipation of the first Thursday Night Football game, streaming exclusively on Prime Video on September 15, Amazon today announced new offers and experiences for Prime members. Customers can now find what they need to enhance their gameday-viewing experience and discover official NFL-licensed products, including deals and discounts exclusively for Prime members, on amazon.com/TNFcentral. Amazon will kick off the Thursday Night Football season in a big way by teaming up with Hall of Fame San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, who will join Prime members in Los Angeles on September 15 for an interactive viewing experience when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Amazon also surprised Prime members in each of the 15 cities hosting Thursday Night Football games with one-of-a-kind, gameday experiences in stadiums that will last a lifetime.

“Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access—all with a single membership.”

“Football season has always been my favorite time of year, and now it’s even better with a Prime membership,” said Jerry Rice. “With Prime, I can watch Thursday Night Football at home or on the road, and never miss an opportunity to get my favorite game-time snacks delivered quickly.”

Upgrade Your Watch Party

Starting today, customers can find everything they need on amazon.com/TNFcentral for the ultimate Thursday Night Football kickoff and every Thursday throughout the season. Fans can discover their favorite officially licensed NFL products, including replica player jerseys, as well as premium licensed apparel and headwear from brands like New Era, Outerstuff, and more.

Prime members can also enjoy exclusive deals throughout football season on home entertainment devices, Fanshop deals on NFL-licensed products, and more. Special offers start September 15, and Prime members can expect more deals as the season progresses, including deals on Fire TV smart TVs and streaming devices, so they can get closer to the action than ever before with exclusive Alexa features on Fire TV. Just say, “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football” on gamedays to get started and go straight to the livestream on Prime Video.

Score deals on NFL-licensed products in the Fanshop:

Save up to 25% on select NFL gear, including apparel, tailgate essentials, footwear, and drinkware on September 15

Save up to 20% on select T-shirts and hoodies featuring your favorite NFL team from Team Fan Apparel on September 22

Save on home entertainment devices:

Echo Studio + two Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers – Save 25% ($100 off) on September 19-23

Echo Studio + Echo Sub – Save 25% ($82.50 off) on September 26-30

‘Amazon Prime Night of Football’ Season Kickoff Party

More than 250 Prime members who added Thursday Night Football to their Prime Video Watchlist will join legendary football icon Jerry Rice in Los Angeles on September 15 for a party at The Fonda Theatre to kick off the Thursday Night Football season. Prime members and their guests will be treated to live commentary, game-inspired sound effects, and other interactive enhancements. Jerry Rice will be joined by the event’s host and broadcast journalist and television personality Cari Champion, along with special guests Hall of Fame Chargers running back and current NFL Network analyst LaDainian Tomlinson, former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and kick returner Dante Hall, and actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who will all bring their energetic flair throughout the game. At the opening of the game, accomplished composer Pinar Toprak will lead an orchestra in a rousing rendition of the new Thursday Night Football theme song, performed live for the first time. Attendees will experience the game through LED screens enabled with fan-favorite interactive features, X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS, as well as sound effects from key game moments amplified by DJs. Each TV timeout will also include a host of games for attendees to compete in for prizes, and to be part of the game’s action. Watching the game alongside legends and with extraordinary enhancements will offer an unbeatable viewing experience.

Exclusive VIP Gameday Experiences

More than 150 Prime members who added Thursday Night Football to their Prime Video Watchlist for a specific game were the lucky recipients of an invitation to enjoy the stadium experience of a lifetime. Beginning with the first Thursday Night Football game on September 15, and at every game for the remainder of the season, these lucky Prime members and their guests will receive a curated package of premiere experiences to celebrate Thursday Night Football’s new home on Prime Video.

These exclusive experiences for Prime members—from Chicago to Tampa Bay and in 13 other cities where Thursday Night Football games are hosted—will fuel their fandom from pregame to the postgame. In addition to game tickets, guests will receive a personal video from a hometown player ahead of the respective game they will attend. Guests will be provided a hotel room with goodie bags and premium giveaways to prepare for the game. Following transportation to the game, Prime members will meet with special guests including retired players, who will share behind-the-scenes team and player insights for the ultimate insider’s look. Prior to kickoff, guests will get up close and personal to the action as they stand on the field during pregame warmups. At game time, guests will make their way to their seats in the Prime-branded section and enjoy food and beverages throughout the game. At the end of each game, guests will enjoy a personalized game football as a keepsake. Win or lose, guests will then be transported back to the hotel to reminisce about this unforgettable experience.

How to Watch

Prime Video will become the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national broadcast schedule of games with the NFL. The 11-year deal includes 15 regular-season games and one preseason game per year, with Prime Video also delivering new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows, as well as fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS. Amazon is also bringing customers closer to the action than ever before with Alexa and Fire TV. Just say, “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football” on gamedays to go straight to the livestream on Prime Video. Viewers can stream from the web at amazon.com or by using the Prime Video app, which is available on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, or connected TVs. Each Thursday Night Football game will also stream live on Twitch and will be available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as on smartphones and tablets on NFL+. The games will also stream in Spanish on Prime Video on the TNF en Español alternate stream. For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit amazon.com/TNF and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter.

Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime. Amazon also offers two discounted memberships so all qualifying customers can enjoy Prime. Recipients of eligible government assistance, including EBT and Medicaid, get all of Prime’s benefits for just $6.99 per month—half the regular cost of a Prime membership. To learn more, visit www.amazon.com/qualifynow. Additionally, a Prime Student membership costs just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Prime Student members also enjoy exclusive perks for college life, like a free month of expert tutoring with Course Hero and up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse. College students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial at www.amazon.com/joinstudent.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on hundreds of thousands of items in over 90 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 20 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive fast, free delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a 30-day free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

