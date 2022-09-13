Yotta Energy Unveils Three New Products to Provide Full-Service, One-Stop Clean Energy Services for Commercial Buildings and E-mobility

Commercial buildings account for 75 percent of the nation’s electricity consumption yet only have a 4 percent adoption rate of solar energy. Yotta aims to solve this problem.

Yotta’s new 3-Phase – Commercial Micro-Inverter (DPI 208, DPI 480) is compatible for use with up to four High-Capacity PV Modules and is a safe alternative to high-voltage DC strings. The inverters are compatible with Yotta’s SolarLEAF energy storage system.

The company’s new line of Commercial EV Chargers, Yotta EV One, and Yotta EV Dual “Dual Port”, brings an affordable and reliable EV charging solution that is capable of connecting to software management platforms.

Lastly, Yotta’s new REV Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations is a scalable, customizable, and grid-independent EV Charging solution powered by the sun or the grid and seamless to install.

The new product launch establishes Yotta Energy’s new foothold within the electric mobility industry while adding to the company’s presence in commercial solar and storage.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the Inflation Reduction Act increases investments in and deployments of climate tech, Yotta Energy is debuting three new products that will not only propel the renewable energy industry forward by providing simplified solar, storage, and electric vehicle technologies but also position the company as a single, one-stop provider for clean energy services for commercial properties.





The company’s new solutions include the new Yotta DPI-208 and DPI-480, a native 3-phase microinverter for commercial solar and storage applications; Yotta EV a line of commercial EV chargers offering a simplified level 2 charging experience ideal for fleets; and Yotta REV a solar-powered EV Charging Station that can be deployed in less than 48 hours and deliver up to 510 miles of solar-powered charging daily and is grid optional.

“With the e-mobility market projected to grow to more than $1.5 trillion by 2028, we believe that the future of EV charging, solar, and energy storage will be synergistic for businesses,” said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta Energy. “To meet this demand and to strengthen the existing grid, Yotta is rolling out a suite of products, including commercial EV chargers and rapid EV charging solutions, to support these electrification goals and create a one-stop shop for all of our customers’ renewable energy needs. By introducing these solutions to the market, we are creating an ‘Energy Made Simple’ ecosystem.”

Developed to meet the rapidly growing market demand, all three products will be commercially available in Q1 2023 for installation throughout the continental United States and are built to deliver a higher return on investments (ROI) for customers wanting to deploy solar and electric vehicle technologies. In addition, because the electric vehicle charging stations use solar power, they are eligible for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Yotta DPI-208, DPI 480 (Dual Power Inverter)

Yotta’s new DPI line of 3-phase micro inverters that can accommodate up to four High-Capacity PV Modules, each up to 525W+. The Dual Power Inverter also integrates directly with Yotta’s SolarLEAF Energy Storage Technology and is UL-1741 (SA) compliant. This utility-interactive microinverter has Reactive Power Control (RPC) technology that exceeds recent NEC Rapid Shutdown requirements. Yotta’s DPI can be installed 300 percent faster than other products on the market and has a maximum continuous output of up to 1800VA. Micro-inverters are a safe bet over high-voltage string inverters and eliminate the risk for DC arc faults.

Yotta EV (Commercial EV Charger)

Yotta’s commercial line of EV chargers include the single port and dual port charger designed for ease of installation, functionality, and reliability. These commercial charging solutions are rated at 48A (11.5kW) but can be adjusted to 40A, 32A, and 16A to accommodate more chargers into existing electrical infrastructure saving on costly upgrades. The single charger can be wall mounted or pedestal mounted using Yotta’ custom mounting solution. The dual charger comes with a 4.3” full LCD and robust mount with retractable cord system. Using Wifi or 4G, the chargers seamlessly connect to Yotta’s software management platform to reduce demand charges alongside solar+storage. By combining EV charging installation with solar+storage installation, end customers get the best value from a comprehensive solution.

Yotta REV (Solar Powered EV Charging Station)

REV is an integrated, scalable charging solution designed around solar production capacity that can be grid-connected or operate completely off-grid. REV has an East-West bifacial panel design that optimizes direct and indirect sunlight for maximum solar energy optimization. The charger is always connected and monitored via 4G or satellite and is designed to work year-round in all weather conditions due to Yotta’s patented core battery thermal technology.

This customizable solar-powered EV station has the ability to be deployed in remote, off-grid locations as well as within urban areas because of its 48-hour rapid deployment. Users have access to between 240 and 510 miles of solar charge daily and 50 to 300 kWh battery capacity. REV also qualifies for the recent Inflation Reduction Act incentives with its combination of solar + storage + e-mobility charging that utilizes Yotta’s power conversion and solar system design. Each REV station has a 10-year warranty and is operated via a remote fleet monitoring system.

“Our goal was to create the most aesthetic products that make solar energy extremely easy to use and functional,” said Emilio Collado, Head of Design at Yotta Energy. “To develop each of these products, we leaned on exhaustive customer feedback and user experience of consumers and businesses considering the purchase of EVs, needing to meet an increased demand for electricity, or seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This launch establishes Yotta as the single, go-to resource for clean energy products as the company grows and transitions into the e-mobility space.”

Beyond releasing these three new solutions, Yotta recently announced an award of $1.23 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to develop solar and energy storage technologies for an underserved community in Santa Ana, California. Yotta will also be participating in the RE+ event and will be exhibiting at booth #3648.

About Yotta Energy

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Yotta Energy is delivering a green future with ‘Energy Made Simple’ solutions that incorporate solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle charging technologies into commercial buildings. Yotta has developed a unique PV-Coupled™ architecture, a smart energy storage solution designed to scale with rooftop solar PV projects effortlessly, in addition to a number of electric vehicle charging products to create a holistic ecosystem of renewable energy technologies. Yotta’s technology features advanced thermal management to maintain an optimal working temperature even under extreme outdoor conditions. As an integrated software plus hardware solution, Yotta also helps address grid outages by enhancing grid resilience and reliability. Yotta’s technology allows for a much lower total installation cost for rooftop solar-plus-storage and EV charging infrastructure than that available by any other current providers today. Learn more at www.yottaenergy.com.

Contacts

Technica Communications for Yotta Energy



Jake Wengroff



408-806-9626 ext. 6816



[email protected]