Earnix and Guidewire Partner to Provide Robust Integration of Mission-Critical Solutions to Insurers

SAN MATEO, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Earnix announced that the two companies have launched a collaborative effort to facilitate faster adoption and increased ongoing performance of their shared offerings. Earnix is a global provider of real-time AI-driven rating, analytical underwriting, dynamic pricing, product personalization, and fully operationalized telematics solutions for Insurance and Banking. Earnix has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner at the Select level.

Insurers want to engage better with customers and agents, innovate faster, and grow their business efficiently. Achieving these goals necessitates continually removing friction across the insurance lifecycle, so that insurers can move faster, whether that be introducing new or improved products, testing pricing changes, improving customer experience, or driving efficiency through automation.

“We are excited to work with Guidewire to help insurers move faster and smarter,” said Dror Pockard, Chief Strategy Officer, Earnix. “By integrating Advanced Product Designer and PolicyCenter from Guidewire with Price-it from Earnix, we will accelerate speed to value by reducing implementation time and costs and accelerate insurers’ speed to market in defining and updating prices and products, and testing products in market.”

“The API first approach of Guidewire Cloud has enabled us to create an open platform, making it much easier to connect with other systems and data providers, increasing customer value, and adding more data-driven intelligence to our core platform,” said Eugene Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, InsuranceSuite, Guidewire. “Our partnership with Earnix is a great example of this and we are delighted to welcome them as our newest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner.”

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 150 solution partners providing over 170 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. Approximately 520 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical composable and intelligent solutions that are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run. Its solutions unlock value across all facets of the business, breaking away from the status quo imposed by legacy, inefficient systems. Earnix’s solutions offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. It has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

For more information please visit: earnix.com.

Connect with Earnix via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Read the Earnix Blog.

