Goavega brings the best of its product engineering and cloud computing services to the US market

Goavega is also an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company and is a proud partner with Microsoft, Azure AWS and NASSCOM and is a member of CWE.

Goavega has enabled over 100 million dollars of product revenue in the last 12 months to their clients across healthcare, education, retail and logistics, among others.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps—Goavega, a Bangalore-based software consulting company focusing on providing product engineering and cloud computing services, is expanding further in North American market. Goavega aims to work with companies across sectors and sizes to help them scale new heights through tech transformation in India and across the globe. Goavega has already helped businesses grow up to 8x through their digital transformation services.

Co-founded by Ms. Sumana Iyengar, Mr. Sachin Nigam, and Mr. Mahesh Alayil, Goavega Software has been helping businesses across Healthcare, Education, FinTech, Retail, Supply Chain, and Logistics, among others, to scale new heights through tech adoption and digital transformation. Goavega’s sector agnostic tools and accelerators helped brands to achieve 25% faster go-to market rate, which eliminates up to 50% defects early in the cycle and frees up 25% of infra-management dollars for the core product development. Their partnership with Microsoft and NASSCOM is an added advantage that makes their innovative service more effective and relevant.

Speaking about the expansion plans, Ms. Sumana Iyengar, Co-Founder and CEO, Goavega Software, who is visiting USA, said, “We at Goavega bring over 550+ years of combined commercial grade product engineering experience across diverse tech stacks and are excited to offer our expertise to the clients in the US market. As an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company, our team, which is comprised of 65% of engineering staff, comes with special expertise in Azure AWS and GCP and have been trained to deliver efficient, timely customer experience and superior quality services. In the coming months, we aim to expand our service portfolios to cater to clients across USA, Canada and Middle East, while also growing in our native country, India.” Ms. Iyengar will be visiting USA from 13th September-3rd October, meeting companies across New York, San Francisco, Portland, and Boston and will be meeting potential clients as well as their tech partners.

Being domain agnostic, Goavega works with small to medium businesses and start-ups and helps them to scale their business and build value through customised tech adoption. Goavega has been well recognised in India for their unique service offerings and have bagged the prestigious Economic Times MSME Award in the Product Engineering services category.

To know more, visit: https://www.goavega.com/

About Goavega Software Private Limited

Established in 2014, Goavega is a product engineering and tech transformation services company, delivering customised solutions that are both cost-effective and efficient. Based out of Bangalore, India, Goavega’s expertise is in the field of product engineering, cloud computing, legacy modernisation, DevOps and Digital Transformation.

Contacts

Sumana Iyengar



Email: [email protected]

Mob.: +1(973) 796-2604